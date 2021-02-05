North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Graduate Student Council reviews legislation for disability inclusion, equity

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Graduate Student Council reviews legislation for disability inclusion, equity

Graduate Student Council reviews legislation for disability inclusion, equity
February 05
09:06 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
4th, February 2021

4th, February 2021

The Graduate Student Council reviewed pieces of pending legislation at Monday and Wednesday’s senate meetings which aim to improve equity and inclusivity for students who have disabilities.

GSC President Tiffany Miller said the legislation is part of the organization’s commitment to a campaign of kindness, also known as the GSC Cares initiative, which intends to “actively promote intentional inclusion, equity and accessibility.”

The first legislation proposes GSC makes recommendations to university officials for a mandatory faculty training related to students with a disability.

The training, which already exists, is presented to faculty who will teach a student who is blind or visually impaired and/or deaf or hard of hearing. However, faculty members can choose to opt-out of this training.

The legislation cites choosing to forgo the training can “drastically impacts students’ access to their courses” and could lead to “poorer grades, slower graduation rate or decreased mental health and morale.”

Further legislation suggests recommendations to support the Blind and Visually Impaired Alliance of students, which seeks to address navigation challenges for students.

The legislation recommends orientations and tours using cardinal directions to improve the navigation experience of new and prospective students who are blind and visually impaired.

It further recommends all construction be blocked off to all students for the safety of students who are blind and visually impaired.

Miller said the university’s facilities works with the Office of Disability Accommodations to inform them of any new construction so information can be relayed to students who are blind or visually impaired. But Miller said construction managed by the city of Denton, such as that on streets and sidewalks, is not always communicated and could pose safety concerns for students.

It also recommends braille on campus signage be thoroughly reviewed for inaccuracies and encourages students to call in and report inaccurate braille.

Featured Image: GSC President Tiffany Miller conducts a virtual meeting on Oct. 6, 2020. Courtesy Zoom

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Recap: Wichita State sweeps North Texas volleyball in double-header, Skopal stands out in return📝 @IanJCarr https://t.co/Q0qjfLNs8M

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Board of regents approve contract extension for women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/yh21sVVaMA

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Little mistakes add up to big problems for ‘The Little Things’📝 @tarpwill https://t.co/ikI4fPAoJ8

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Graduate Student Council reviews legislation for disability inclusion, equity📝 @BrookeColombo https://t.co/0RuMJ56t4A

- 14 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Volleyball drops first match of the season to Wichita State, reloads for Friday’s final match against Shockers📝 @IanJCarr https://t.co/n7r0o0Lu4J

- 14 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram