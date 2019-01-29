North Texas Daily

Graham Harrell reportedly accepts OC position at Southern California

January 29
09:59 2019
After failing to keep former-Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury on staff for longer than two months, the Southern California Trojans have reportedly agreed to terms with North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to join their staff for the 2019 season.

According to Adam Maya of Trojan Sports, the two sides came close to finalizing a deal that would send Harrell to Los Angeles on Sunday. Monday night, Bruce Feldman announced on Twitter that the Trojans had signed the 33-year-old on as the offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach.

“Graham has done a great job since he got here,” said Eric Capper, senior associate athletic director at UNT. “I think he’s done tremendous things for our program. We know that he will continue to do great things as a football coach.”

The North Texas athletic department declined to confirm the hire.

Just like Kingsbury, Harrell played quarterback at Texas Tech from 2004-08, where he holds records and received several awards. Out of college, Harrell landed in Stillwater as a quality control coach for Oklahoma State. Harrell went back to football the following year with the Green Bay Packers, where he won Super Bowl XLV behind Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2013 NFL season, Harrell worked under former-Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach as the outside wide receivers coach at Washington State. Since 2016, Harrell has run the offense for North Texas and served as the quarterback’s coach.

During his three seasons with the Mean Green, Harrell installed the “Air Raid” offense that has recently become popular in the NFL with teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. Under Harrell, quarterback Mason Fine has thrown for 9,417 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and has received Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.

Rumors emerged earlier in the off-season that Harrell was going to join former-Texas head coach Mack Brown at North Carolina, but those reports fizzled out.

Harrell will be joining head coach Clay Helton and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast as the leaders for the Trojans. The Trojans have gone 32-17 under Helton with a 2-2 Bowl record, including a win in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

Former Southern California offensive coordinator Tee Martin led quarterback Sam Darnold to be the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Martin won the Broyles Award, awarded to the best assistant coach in college football, after the 2017 season.

Harrell becomes the third coach to leave North Texas this offseason, joining running backs coach Tashard Choice and cornerbacks coach Nate Brown.

