Grammys 2020: The wins, snubs in the eight televised categories

Like many, I’m sure, I was a bit apprehensive about the Grammys.

The awards show was off to a particularly sour start following Grammy chief Deborah Dugan being put on administrative leave less than two weeks prior to the show. Then Sunday morning, the world was met with the tragic news of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Bryant spent 20 years playing at the same stadium the Grammys were hosted at.

But the show went on, however — seemingly without a hitch — with an explosive opening performance by Lizzo, followed by a heartfelt tribute to Bryant by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men with “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” The commercial break that followed gave me a chance to dry my eyes and prepare for the awards. Which, by the way, there are only eight of on the show — the majority of the awards are handed out earlier in the day and not televised. If you missed the three and a half-hour show, here are the eight big winners of the night.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

I’m glad Lizzo got some recognition for this song, but it almost seemed like a pity award given the outcomes in the other major categories. How is it possible that this beat “Bad Guy” for Best Pop Solo Performance but didn’t earn the Grammy for Song of the Year?

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

This one was almost a given. Out of every song in this category, no country track has permeated the more mainstream music scene like “Speechless,” and I’m sure this has already been used as a wedding first dance song thousands of times.

Best Rap Album: Tyler the Creator, “Igor”

Though this album achieved critical acclaim upon it’s release, it’s not really well-suited in this category. “Igor” deserved a nomination (and a win) in the R&B category, and it should have been on the list for Album of the Year as well.

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle, “Sticks and Stones”

I mean, it’s Dave Chappelle. This is his third win in a row for this category.

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

As much as I love Billie Eilish, I know I’m not the only one shocked that this didn’t go to Lizzo for “Truth Hurts.” I love “Bad Guy” but I don’t believe it’s even close to one of her best songs, let alone the best on the list of nominees. After Lizzo, I’d put Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell” as the runner-up.

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

In my mind, this award was a no-brainer. While Lizzo and Maggie Rogers were also deserving in this category, Elish’s 2017 EP and her 2019 debut album are insanely strong for someone her age, and she’s established herself as a performer whose songs sound incredibly mature for her age and yet also so authentically herself.

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Here’s another category where “Bad Guy” shouldn’t have been near the top of the list. She was the clear winner for Best New Artist and one of the top contenders for Album of the Year, so I don’t understand why the Grammys couldn’t have spread the love to other artists. I’d prefer Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” Bon Iver’s “Hey Ma” or Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” over “Bad Guy.”

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

This night really was all about Eilish. While she undoubtedly deserves the recognition, it would have been nice for other artists to have been recognized as well, especially in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories. I’m happy with Eilish taking home Album of the Year, though it saddens me that Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell” didn’t receive anything as it easily could have won in this category.

Want to hear about the pre-show awards and the televised performances? Listen to the Daily’s Dose podcast this Friday to learn more about the Grammys.

Featured Image: Billie Eilish swept the Grammys this year, winning the big four and five awards total. Courtesy Getty Images