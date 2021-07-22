Green Valley Gardens brings flowers, nature to local community

A half-acre farmland quickly transformed to what is now known as the Green Valley Gardens: a flower-filled place that aims for people to be able to have a good time.

Green Valley Gardens, located in Aubrey, is run by soon-to-be husband and wife, Matthew Williams and Amanda Martin.

“We don’t like having normal jobs,” Amanda said. “That’s the ultimate goal.”

The land has been in the Williams family since 1860. The land eventually was inherited by Matthew Williams’ great-grandmother, who married into the family.

Aside from their work on the farm, Amanda works as an artist and Williams is a mechanic. When they are not at their regular jobs, they can be found on the farm replacing flowers to prepare for the seasons and conducting regular maintenance.

They both have been growing vegetables for several years, and since getting together in April 2020, they have been brainstorming to work on pursuing their dream.

“I like this life — I like not going anywhere,” Amanda said. “I get to work from home.”

Despite some roadblocks, the couple supported each other from the start of the process to the fulfillment of their new outdoor lives. Little by little, they saw their farm come to life from the hours of renovating to make the property their own, which they said has resulted in received positive feedback on from the public.

“It wasn’t easy,” Williams said. “It was amazing watching it come together.”

Being an introverted couple who enjoys outside freshness sparked the idea of having a farm. They turned their dreams into a reality, starting with a “U-pick” flower farm and hopes of expanding to larger projects in the future.

“We are super proud of how well this has gone,” Williams said.

Looking to the future, they plan to eventually grow the farm with multiple things to do, such as picking flowers, providing photo opportunities, hosting weddings and more.

“Expansion is in our future for sure,” Williams said. “I could see us being in multiple acres.”

Amanda’s mom, Lisa Martin, said she appreciates Green Valley Gardens, especially the activities.

“Rows and rows of beautiful flowers, especially all the sunflowers, followed by all their chickens you can feed and then in the middle is the relax and play area for the kids,” Lisa said. “The photo-op with the sunflower cutout is so much fun and so cute. Then you can move on to picking some cucumbers and tomatoes. They also have a bouquet-making station that is full of everything you need to make a beautiful bouquet.”

Amanda and Williams enjoy seeing people who come and enjoy the flowers at the garden, and they hope their work does not go unnoticed.

“We want people to come in see what we’ve done with the place,” Amanda said.

Green Valley Gardens will be open for the remainder of the summer until Aug. 8 when they close for a one month hiatus. This closure will allow the couple to renovate the property before they host their pumpkin patch, starting in mid-September.

Williams said Green Valley Gardens is growing, and it is destined to become a spot where more places will develop and become a rural place between busy life lifestyles.

“People can escape the busy life, remember the farm life, their childhood,” Williams said. “Have their kids off their phones — I can see that happening. We can offer the community a secret getaway.”

Featured Image: Engaged couple Matthew Williams and Amanda Martin stand together in the Green Valley Garden on July 16, 2021.Image by Zach Thomas