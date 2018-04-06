Gunshots reported in UNT parking lot near College Inn early Friday morning

The sounds of what police reported to be gunshots early Friday morning caused a stir at Lot 13 near UNT’s College Inn.

At about 2:30 a.m., the sounds of gunshots briefly popped through the air, with the UNT 60-Day Crime log citing the incident as “Deadly Conduct – Firearm.”

UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullet confirmed the reports.

“There were reports of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m.,” Gullet said. “UNT responding officers did not find any evidence at the time, but the investigation is ongoing.”

Gullet said witnesses “reported that the people involved fled west, away from campus.”

Numerous UNT police vehicles arrived at the scene just a few minutes after the incident.

Kinesiology junior Torian Smith was walking in the College Inn parking lot toward his dorm when he heard what he thought were gunshots.

“I started running toward the College Inn, which is actually where the shots seemed to be coming from,” Smith said. “I heard what sounded like six or seven shots.”

Smith said he came across a resident assistant on the way back to his room. The resident assistant heard the sounds and advised Smith to return to his room and stay inside, Smith recalled. Smith gave a statement to an officer at the scene.

There were no injuries and no damage reported. UNT police are investigating the incident.