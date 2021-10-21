‘Halloween Kills’ is the ultimate slasher film

“Hey, Michael. It’s Halloween. Everyone’s entitled to one good scare.”

There is no greater feeling than watching a “Halloween” film in October. Michael Myers has had a firm grip on pop culture for the last 43 years, and the franchise showed us there was still some fuel in the tank when “Halloween” came out in 2018. The reboot sequel, or “requel,” exceeded all expectations and set up two more films to round out the trilogy. “Halloween Kills” is the middle chapter of the trilogy, and oh my word do I have some things to say about this one. If nothing else, you can expect the most gruesome and unapologetic “Halloween” movie to date. It may lack in some areas, but “Halloween Kills” did exactly what it promised to do, which is exactly why I loved it so much.

In a perfect world Jamie Lee Curtis would play the lead in everything, but surprisingly she takes the backseat in this film. Instead of Curtis’ Laurie Strode navigating this vehicle, we rotate through a couple of drivers. Anthony Michael Hall plays Tommy Doyle, the young boy Laurie babysits in the original film from 1978. Hall makes goofy acting choices throughout the film, all of which work for me, but I understand the criticism towards his performance. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are also back, giving great performances as the mother-daughter duo Karen and Allyson Nelson. They shine in different moments and for different reasons, giving us characters we actually care about. Of course, the main character in this movie is really Myers, played by James Jude Courtney. The brutality being dished out by Myers is all thanks to the physical dominance Courtney brings to the role, and I am thankful we are getting him in the mask and coveralls for one more film. The movie brings some legacy characters back as well, like Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett. Not only are these characters remembered by most fans from the first film in 1978, but they are being played by the same actors as well.

The movie is called “Halloween Kills” for a reason. Myers does a lot of killing in this entry, and he definitely does it in style. No amount of mental preparation can get you ready for the carnage put on display. Hearing the theater squirm and gasp throughout the film added to the whole experience. Everything from the effects to the execution was absolutely mind-blowing, and as much as I would like to give it away, I don’t think my words could do the movie justice. Every second Michael is on screen is golden, and this film sets a lot of new standards for the franchise. There are so many side characters to love in this one, but don’t get too attached.

As big of a fan as I am, I do have to admit this film is not without its flaws. I found myself laughing at the movie more than I was laughing with it, which is not a bad thing, but if I say I am laughing at the movie it certainly doesn’t sound like a compliment. There is a reason Myers and Strode are so iconic, and when this movie doesn’t have them as the focus, it drags quite a bit. The film from 2018 was so special because we had three generations of Strode women all dealing with trauma differently. This film shows us what it is like when the whole town is suffering from trauma, and it can be extremely overwhelming to keep up with at times. The movie was exactly what it said it was going to be, so anyone who is flabbergasted by what they watched probably just set their expectations a little too high. This film is either going to prosper greatly or age horribly, depending on how “Halloween Ends” is. Films in a trilogy are supposed to complement each other, while also being able to stand on their own, and I think this film very much does so. Now we wait a year to see how this 43-year-old story will come to an end.

Was it perfect? Absolutely not. It is pretty easy to pick on a movie like “Halloween Kills,” but it is even easier to sit back and enjoy the wild ride David Gordon Green created. It is October, and there is no better franchise to appreciate than the “Halloween” franchise. Everything is cranked up to the max, for better or for worse, but at the end of the day “Halloween Kills” is the perfect movie to watch during the spookiest of seasons.

Jaden’s final rating: 4/5

