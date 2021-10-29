‘Halloween’ remains a timeless horror masterpiece

To wrap up my Shudder series, it would only be right to bring things full circle and review the greatest horror movie ever made. In 1978, John Carpenter and Debra Hill created a film so influential, it would change the horror world forever. The way a film like “Halloween” holds up almost 45 years later is something to celebrate on its own. Most find it a tradition to watch “Halloween” when the actual holiday rolls around, so when the best day of the year arrives, there is no other film to recommend than “Halloween” on Shudder.

This film would catapult Jamie Lee Curtis into superstardom, and rightfully so. Her performance as Laurie Strode is perfected and can never be replicated. Strode is just an average teenager who has an average babysitting job, but one night on Halloween changes everything. Michael Myers is the most iconic horror figure in pop culture, and even if you have never seen one of the films before, you will always recognize the haunting white mask. The dynamic between Strode and Myers is not as complicated as it is in other movies — it is just one horrifying game of cat and mouse.

It would not be a “Halloween” review without a mention of the late and great Donald Pleasence. Dr. Loomis is one of the most memorable characters in the entire franchise, and when we get to films like “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” he is the only shining light. The cast here certainly isn’t stacking up any awards, but it is a cast anyone can fall in love with.

The horror from “Halloween” comes from a lack of reason. There is no purpose for Myers going on a killing spree, it is just something he wants to do. When other films in the franchise try to explain the origin of Michael Myers, they suffer greatly. Carpenter is a master of suspense, especially with this film, and the jumps and scares in “Halloween” hold up to this day. I have always tried to figure out why I gravitate towards this film, and honestly the whole franchise, so much. I believe it is because it is just so simple. It is a horrifying concept to have a man with nothing but bloodshed on his mind, and the film cements itself as an all-time classic because of it. The kills are effective and still haunting all this time later.

The score of the film may be just as iconic as the movie itself. You hear the first couple of notes and you know exactly what chilling theme you are listening to. It is so perfect in every way, and the short runtime makes it an easy watch for anyone.

“Halloween” was such a success, it led to 11 more films in the franchise. Some are direct sequels to the original and some are reboots, but each one has its own unique identity. They may not all be good, and some of them may be absolutely terrible, but they have paved their way through pop culture consistently.

Another film in the franchise “Halloween Kills,” was recently released and we will get one more next year named “Halloween Ends.” Will the franchise ever end? I genuinely hope not. As long as “Halloween” movies are coming out, I will be happy, along with millions of other horror fans.

From beginning to end, the film is perfect. From the iconic mask to the iconic score, also composed by Carpenter, there is so much to love about this movie. There is no better time than now to sit down with one of those industrial-sized bags of assorted candies and watch “Halloween.” It is safe to say nothing will ever come close to the quality this film produced over 40 years ago, but it is safe to say “Halloween” shaped the way the horror genre is today, and how it will be forever.

Jaden’s final rating: 5/5

