Hang in there, the end of the semester is almost here

With it being the end of the semester, I think I can speak for a lot of students when I say that the last three months have been mentally and physically draining. A lot of us have had to transition to fully online classes, and it has not been the best. This school year has been nothing short of unique, and I mean that in the worst way possible. I am simply here to tell you that you got this in the bag and we are all fighting the same fight. I have never felt more discouraged and uninvested in school, and there are a lot of people who feel that same way.

There are days where the school work is going to pile on you, and you don’t even feel like touching a computer. There are so many ways to tackle schoolwork, especially in this new environment. Here is what works best for me, based on the type of work in a given class.

I have noticed that if I have a class with work that deals with multiple-choice type assignments, I will try and knock those assignments out in one day. It may seem a bit overwhelming, taking the homework out in big chunks is one of the best ways to get it done. If you are an extremist, you may decide to get every single ounce of homework done in one sitting, and I tip my cap if you’re such a student. Personally, I find myself really starting to lose steam after a while. It is okay to leave the assignment for the next day.

I tend to spend most of my time on assignments that are writing intensive. It is important that those writing assignments get all the attention because they are often some of the most important assignments you will have in the class. Putting some time aside and making sure that you have the tools to write a great paper is essential, and though it may be unfortunate that a lot of these assignments are taxing, it is so important to do well.

Everything is going to be okay, and no matter what happens, a grade is not going to define your entire college career. Mental health is way more important than what grade you get on a math exam. In a year where so much has been going wrong, it is okay to mess up every now and then. Obstacles are always going to be in the way, but if nothing else, I promise you that you are not going through this alone and there are so many people who you could talk to about these problems. Twitter is always a good place to go and see if other people are having the same struggles as you, and that is an easy way to connect with someone in a year where connections have been limited.

