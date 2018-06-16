‘Hereditary’ is a shocking display of pure horror

“Every family tree hides a secret.”

“Hereditary” follows a grieving family whose dark secrets begin to unravel their world after the death of their grandmother. This movie uses its dollhouse-like set up to bring viewers into a world of shocking horror, while also presenting a deep look into how a family copes with grief and how when buried secrets begin to show themselves, no one will be safe — not even the children.

I am a very, very big fan of the horror genre in general, but with the exception of a few gems here and there, it seems to almost be a dying genre. All of them are either the same thing, or they all rely on cheap jump scares to momentarily freak the audience out by a loud sound instead of utilizing actual horror to physically and mentally unnerve the audience.

It is with my great pleasure to say, however, that “Hereditary” will go down as one of the genre’s greats.

It is a shockingly raw and terrifying film. Thankfully, it actually uses pure horror to get under the skin of viewers — that unsettling feeling spreads through your body in chills, all the way to your head where it will linger long after the credits have rolled.

My synopsis of the film is very vague, but I dare not say anything more about it. Saying even a little bit more would ruin all the delicious twists and turns this movie has to offer. I was not expecting this movie to go the way it did, but damn, it was effective in every possible way.

As each scene progressed, I not only felt extremely uncomfortable watching it but also felt unsafe, based solely on the fact I had no idea where it was going to take us next. However, the hallmark of a good horror film is the sense of surprise and the ability to unnerve its audience in ways they would never expect. Thankfully, “Hereditary” gets off on your unease, basking in the shocked faces and dropped jaws of its audience.

First-time writer/director Ari Aster has crafted one of the most unique and unexpected horror films to come out in decades. His vision for this film is so utterly unmatched, I can only imagine what he will be able to do after this incredible debut.

To match its already stunning direction, lead actress Toni Collette delivers one of the most ferocious performances in years, completely commanding the screen in every scene she is in. An Oscar nomination should be in her future for this performance because she does an absolutely incredible job portraying a mother on the very brink of a breakdown led by the constant grief she endures. She is truly stunning to watch.

The film is a masterclass of confidence, and Aster executes his will with stunning clarity. There is true evil contained within this film. I have never seen such a menacing display of pure evil in a film since 1973’s “The Exorcist.”

I wish I could go into everything amazing about this movie, but I dare not spoil it for you. This is a horrifying experience you must witness for yourself. My jaw was dropped consistently throughout the film at all the absolutely insane directions this thing took. I felt unclean after watching this film, completely wrapped up in all the sinister evil oozing off of the screen. It is so intense and so emotionally upsetting you will not be able to feel any type of comfort while you are watching it. You may think you are prepared for everything “Hereditary” holds in its controlling grasp, but I can assure you, you won’t be.

Go see it for yourself, but be prepared to live with it for a while because it won’t be leaving your head anytime soon.

Featured Image: Courtesy “Hereditary” Facebook