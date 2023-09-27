Hindu YUVA hosts two nights of worship, dancing at 2nd annual Ganesh Utsav festival

As last Tuesday evening’s severe thunderstorm clears, about a hundred people cluster around a small white tent standing between Sycamore and Sage Halls, anticipating the start of the Ganesh Utsav festivities held by the university’s Hindu Youth for Unity, Virtues and Action organization.

For the festival’s duration, the tent is the designated puja, or worshiping area, and is decorated as such. White string lights illuminate bright orange and white garlands hung around the tent’s perimeter, and inside is a heavily adorned statue of Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of intelligence and new beginnings.

Ganesh Utsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu holiday celebrating Ganesha’s birth. In many parts of India, Ganesh Utsav is the most culturally significant holiday, often drawing out massive crowds and even bigger statues.

This year marks the second consecutive Ganesh Utsav Hindu YUVA has been organized on campus. Ganesh Utsav typically spans 10 days, but for convenience, celebrations were limited to two. Before the organization began hosting the festival, students like Karan Kakroo would have to drive to Lewisville, Frisco or Dallas to attend festivities at a temple.

“When I came here in 2019, there was not a lot of [Hindus at UNT], so I have missed like two or three years of all the festivals,” said Kakroo, a mechanical engineering Ph.D. student and Hindu YUVA’s secretary. “It was very hard for me as a student to go to Dallas. I don’t have a car or anything to commute […] It’s a struggle for students, so we want to offer students here an opportunity to come together and celebrate.”

For some celebrants born and raised abroad, Ganesh Utsav is a heartfelt connection to their families and hometowns.

“It’s like feeling at home away from home – It’s a good feeling,” said Kaushal Sen, a data science graduate student born and raised in the western Indian state of Maharastra. “I’m seeing a lot of Indian faces over here. Many parents are also here and elderly people. [Ganesh Utsav] brings people together.”

The festivities aren’t exclusive to students–elderly community members sat in folding chairs, waiting their turn to perform their veneration ritual, called arti. One by one, a handful of community members individually approach Ganesha’s statue with an arti plate decorated with marigolds and a single lamp. As the popular arti song “Sukharta Dukharta” blares from nearby speakers, the audience claps and sings along. The song concludes, and the audience chants a mantra as the arti lamp burns before the Ganesha statue.

Ganesha is referred to as the remover of all obstacles and worshippers often pray for good luck and relief from hardship through prasad, an offering to the deity. Customarily, prasad offerings to deities include the god or goddess’ favorite foods. Ganesha, in particular, has a sweet tooth, so the celebrants present a plate of sweet dumplings, called modaks, stuffed with coconut and jaggery filling.

“We [usually] keep books in the puja, [so] I believe that my semesters and my education [will go] smoothly,” said Yashaswini Kondame, an information systems and technology graduate student and Denton resident.

As the sun set, the worshippers made way for the local dhol tasha, a percussion band donning matching white kurtas and gold nehru vests. The audience murmurs in anticipation, as bandmembers with massive drums strapped around their waists surround a member holding a post carrying an arm-sized gong. They strike their drums, letting out a rumble that rippled across the lawn. The dramatic rhythm nearly instantly silenced the audience.

The beat picks up as fellow band members follow the drum players’ lead and clap their cymbals together. Eventually, a handful of worshippers couldn’t help but dance, forming a small circle and beckoning onlookers to join. As the music’s tempo increased, the dance circle swelled into a crowd of cheering worshippers.

“I’m enjoying myself. It’s nice to learn more about the other cultures that are around,” said Emma Robert, a pre-studio art major and Corinth-area resident. As a friend of the festival’s organizers, Robert was invited to the event to watch the Dhol Tasha performance. “It’s important to make sure students know that we are there for them. You’re not here just to get your education– that’s important, don’t get me wrong–but you’re also here to make memories.”

Featured Image: University students dance to music at the Ganesh Utsav Festival on Sept. 19, 2023. Hannah Sutherland