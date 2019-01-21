Hits and misses of spring/summer runway trends

It’s barely 2019, an arctic wind just blew over Texas and there are two more complete moon cycles before spring begins. That being said, here is your recap of the spring/summer 2019 new and continuing trends.

If you’re not early on the trends, you’re late, and even if you don’t follow the runway, you could at least be in-the-know so you can spot the trickled-down trends on the racks at Target and comment a passing, “Hm.”

Lilac and marigold

2019 is starting off as a spring cliché, but this year it’s surprisingly refreshing. Two of Easter’s favorite colors are making a comeback. Lilac and marigold could be accurately described as adult yellow and purple, and they adorned the spring/summer ’19 runways. And for those of you still lusting on romantic shades, rusty reds and sunburnt oranges are still as hot as the summer sun.

Utility pants

Utility pants have been slowly creeping back into trend, a great turnaround from the sadistic designers who keep sewing up the already ridiculously small pockets mended into pants. Thigh-hugging pants to show off the glutes aren’t going anywhere, but loose trousers with a tapered waist make for a feminine silhouette. Streetwear is also seeing the return of loose cargo pants, Kim Possible-style.

Frills, frills, frills

Dramatic ruching, ruffles, and frills (oh, my) graced the runways and embraced an unspoken feminine elegance. Pleated patterns are also making a return from last year. Fringing was plentiful on the runway but, I’m sorry, I’m not ready to look like a misguided cowgirl. Yet. Maybe someday I’ll open up to the idea.

Neon

Those not faint of heart and from the year 2009, rejoice! Neon is…back? What do you think, is ten years of exile enough time for neon to get its bearings together and rejoin us in the new world? On one hand, neon is an excellent way to make a bold statement among the pastels and moody darks that have overtaken our wardrobes. On the other hand, I’m still traumatized from my middle school decisions. Time will tell if we’re really going to embrace the highlighter colors.

Balenciaga-esque streetwear

Looks like fugly Fab-letic faves like bucket hats, biker shorts and Balenciaga knock-offs (you know, the one’s that look like socks) will be sticking around for another 52 seasons at Forever 21, which is exactly the sign to look for when searching for a dead horse to beat. What are bucket hats, if not summer berets?

Tie-dye

Regardless of what designers think, I have not had enough removal from tie-dye to just accept it back into my life. Also, the surfer vibe for spring and summer? Shocking. This is one trend that proves to be a little too cliché to be refreshing. Surfer wear is kind of like skater wear– if you’re not in the culture, it just comes off as fake. No posers in 2019, please.

This year’s hottest trend goes to…

Speaking of posers, the best trend in recent years has been that of authenticity and embracing one’s self. Embracing our natural hair, natural quirks and marks, embracing who we are, seeing our differences past being “flaws” are just a few. Maybe this is less of a trend and more of a changing attitude of positivity in our generation. And it’s a good thing — I hope you embrace it. Here’s to 2019.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook.