North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Hollywood has a “White Guilt” problem

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Hollywood has a “White Guilt” problem

Hollywood has a “White Guilt” problem
June 20
18:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
18th June, 2020

18th June, 2020

With protests against police brutality and racial injustice going on every day, there has been a major spike in movies streamed that heavily emphasize the representation of people of color. Since the Academy is biased towards the type of movies they nominate yearly, it is good that filmmakers that deserve recognition are getting just that. Throughout the years, many movies have fallen under the “white savior” trope, where a person of color is dealing with a great sense of injustice, and a white person, usually a man, comes in to save the day. Movies that fall under this category like “Green Book” “The Help” and “Hidden Figures,” take away any sense of representation by making the emphasis of the movie all about the white man that “saved” them.

These movies hurt Hollywood. We live in a time where an industry that has been dominated by white men is finally starting to diversify. There is still a heavy bias towards what movies get nominated by the Academy, with six of the nine nominees in the  Best Picture category last year being movies about white men. “The Help” is Netflix’s most-streamed movie right now, which was made to be an uplifting story about putting our differences aside regardless of color. What the movie ends up being is a formulaic, insensitive and safe movie about how white people become aware of systemic racism. I say safe because the movie tries its best to appeal to everyone to keeps the general audience happy. The new trend is making a movie, pretending to be “woke” when in reality, these “white savior” movies are only adding fuel to the fire.

In 2019, “Green Book” took home a very undeserving Best Picture win at the Oscars. This is another movie about how a white man and a black man put their differences aside and become friends. I am not sure if movies like these are supposed to make people feel good about themselves or not, but they often miss the point entirely. To stay on the topic of the 2019 Oscars, the Spike Lee film, “BlacKkKlansman,” a beautifully crafted movie taking place in the 1970s, shows the parallels between how racial injustice was back then and how it is still happening today almost 50 years later. The Academy, doing what they do best, picked the safer movie to win to make them look “aware.”

Movies are still the most influential pieces of media and pushing the “white savior” message is not going to get anyone anywhere. Steering away from the truth and changing history in the way that makes everyone happy is not the way to give representation. Directors like Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler and Melina Matsoukas are making films that should be watched right now, not “white savior” movies that shy away from what is actually happening in America today.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: The virtual Pockets to Faucets event has concluded. Story to come for @ntdaily!

- 31 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: People are encouraged to visit https://t.co/6CIYHF4B8e to learn more about the cause.

- 31 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: Manifest Destiny's Child's performance has concluded, and now a group based out of Dallas, DEZORAH, is now playing. The f…

- 35 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: The musical trio Manifest Destiny's Child is performing. @ntdaily https://t.co/BIoA1oQtSf

- 53 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: Another burlesque dancer, Honey Hu La La, is now performing a routine. @ntdaily https://t.co/PIHr6Yuv6q

- 53 minutes ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram