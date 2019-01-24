North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Home streak ends against Alabama-Birmingham

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Home streak ends against Alabama-Birmingham

Home streak ends against Alabama-Birmingham
January 24
23:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With the lowest scoring output for this season, the North Texas Mean Green men’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 Conference USA) was defeated at home for the first time in 14 games by the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (13-7, 5-2 C-USA) on Thursday night by a score of 52-49.

The Blazers hit a pair of 3-pointers to give them a six-point lead with 24 seconds left in regulation.

“We’ve come up with so many key stops over the course of the year and today we didn’t,” head coach Grant McCasland said.

Redshirt freshman guard Umoja Gibson hit a 3-pointer and North Texas retrieved the ball back down by three. However, Gibson’s last second 3-point shot attempt fell flat.

“We had some good stretches,” senior guard Michael Miller said. “They just wanted it more than us.”

Both teams shot below 35 percent, the Mean Green shot 31 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep, while the Blazers shot 34 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from deep.

“We took a lot of threes and they didn’t go in,” redshirt junior guard Dj Draper said. “That was a big part we need to improve on.”

In a game without senior guard Jorden Duffy, North Texas had three team members who scored in double digits — Gibson, leading the Mean Green with 15 points, senior guard Michael Miller with 11 and junior guard Roosevelt Smart with 10.

Compared to the Blazer’s 15-free throw attempts, Draper said the Mean Green struggled to attack the basket and get to the line.

“We did a poor job I think,” Draper said. “We only got to the line six times. Our energy was lacking some explosiveness.”

McCasland said that North Texas struggled in the rebound battle against the Blazers.

“They were the more physical team,” McCasland said. “Out-rebounded us, second half they got 10.”

This is the second conference loss for the Mean Green in C-USA, they held first place prior to the game.

Up next, North Texas will host Middle Tennesse (5-12, 2-5 C-USA) on Saturday, Jan. 26. A win will put the Mean Green back into first place in C-USA.

Featured Image: Mean Green junior guard Roosevelt Smart hits a 3-pointer over a Blazer defender. The Mean Green lost to UAB 52-46. Image by Trevon McWilliams. 

Tags
mean greenmen's basketballnorth texas
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joshua Paveglio

Joshua Paveglio

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

13th September 2018 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @jordanacollard: Should @ntdaily do an ASMR podcast?

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @trevonmac1: @MeanGreenMBB receive their first home loss in the last 14 home games to @UAB_MBB to a score of 52-46. They play @MT_MBB o…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @trevonmac1: @MeanGreenMBB lead 24-22 against @UAB_MBB behind junior guard Roosevelt Smart. He’s leads his team with 10 points, 3 reboun…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @trevonmac1: Covering the @MeanGreenMBB vs @UAB_MBB tonight for the @ntdaily. Be on the lookout for updates and pictures throughout the…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: On today’s cover: The Trump Administration’s transgender military ban affects some North Texas residents, @MeanGreenWBB get ba…

- 5 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2018

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.