Hot hits: Top contenders for song of the summer 2022

Summer 2022 has begun for many university students, whether that means starting fresh courses, taking on a new job or finally getting a chance to unwind back home. Whatever your schedule looks like, it’s essential to get in the summertime mood with a playlist of seasonal tunes. At the start of the season many people search for the annual “song of the summer” to add to the top of their tracklist. While this year’s title has yet to be claimed here are some hits that have steadily made efforts toward becoming this season’s anthem.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

The first single from the new album “Harry’s House,” “As It Was” currently sits at number one across numerous streaming platform charts. Though more vulnerable than Styles’ past beachy tunes like “Watermelon Sugar,’’ this track’s light, poppy mood has made it an instant hit among audiences. While it was first released in early spring, Styles’ new sound perfectly matches the bright, sunny vibes of summer.

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny sets the summer mood with the opening track from his new album “Un Verano Sin Ti.” While the album as a whole encapsulates the feeling of summer in the Spanish Caribbean, the synth-filled sounds of “Moscow Mule’’ best match the more laid-back vibes of the season. Already having reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, the song stands as a great addition to any backyard party playlist.

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

After recently gaining popularity through TikTok, Lizzo’s latest release has garnered over 76 million streams on Spotify alone. Serving as an ode to those regaining their self-confidence, “About Damn Time” centers around recognizable, upbeat qualities found in many of Lizzo’s other top hits. The disco-pop number incorporates retro R&B qualities that make it both groovy and soulful — the perfect combination for a beach trip anthem.

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

Another laidback tune, “First Class” has already peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and has received the biggest gain of airplay across its first month on the radio. With his mellow beats and a sample of “Glamorous” by Fergie building the track, Harlow brings a bit of 2000s nostalgia to the summer charts. Harlow’s catchy and cool delivery makes the hit a nice poolside tune to help beat the season’s heat.

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

A long-term veteran of both streaming and radio charts, “Heat Waves” has stood as a summer go-to since its 2020 release. The psychedelic, bass-heavy track maintains a moody, yet electric vibe that continues to hook its listeners. Although it is unlikely the track will reign as champion for the third year in a row, “Heat Waves” has undeniably become synonymous with late-night drives of the summer season.

As the summer months roll by, only time can tell who will rule over the season’s rankings. No matter the outcome, these artists have already proved their worth through their chart-topping talents.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia