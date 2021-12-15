North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

How can I help my friend escape an abusive relationship?

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

How can I help my friend escape an abusive relationship?

How can I help my friend escape an abusive relationship?
December 15
12:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
December 2nd, 2021

December 2nd, 2021

Content warning: this article contains language and content related to domestic violence, viewer discretion is advised.

One in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse in their lifetime. This statistic shows how prevalent this issue is in our communities.

Picture this: You are driving down a street in your neighborhood. Every fourth house you pass, a woman living there is likely to be suffering from intimate partner violence.

This woman is your neighbor. She could be your co-worker or your friend. It could be your sister or your mom.

Witnessing someone you love endure an abusive relationship is difficult and we do not always know the best way to respond. Your impulse might be to “save them” from the abusive relationship, but it is just not that simple. There are numerous ways abuse can emerge, and there are just as many reasons why people remain in abusive relationships.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County has put together a few steps you can take to support your loved ones and help pave the way for them to reach freedom in a safe manner.

  1. Listen and believe

More than anything else, believe them. Abusers can often be likable and charismatic, and it can be hard to think someone good can do such terrible things. It is not your role to search for or find evidence. It is your role to make sure the victim’s cry is met with an open heart. Recognizing that the reality she is living in is difficult and scary, reaffirm that she is are courageous to take back control from her abuser.

  1. Do not blame them

We’ve all heard the phrase, “It takes two to tango.” In relationships scarred by violence, it only takes one. Nothing will ever justify abuse, so do not ask the victim what her role was. Questioning their contribution only worsens the situation. Avoid criticizing or guilting her over her decisions. It is important to not judge the choices she makes.

  1. Give unconditional support

Our gut instinct is to often think, “If I were them, I would just leave!” Survivors know their abusers best, learning how to navigate to stay safe. You must remind your loved one that leaving is not a condition of your love and support. Even more so, it is important to continue supporting her if she ends the relationship or goes back to her abusive partner.

  1. Let them guide the journey

Your loved one has confided in you because she trusts you. You must remember that you are unable to “rescue her” and that her life choices are only for hers to make. Offer support and resources to your loved one, but let her navigate the process of leaving. You could even help her create a safety plan or offer moral support by going with her to a legal services office. Provide them with the National Domestic Violence Hotline number 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

When you have this conversation with your loved one, she may begin to admit some things may have happened or are happening, but then she might pull away or take it back. This conversation is not to get your loved one to completely change their mind about her partner. You also do not need her to confess to you that she is being abused. The purpose of the conversation is to let your loved one know that you are paying attention and that you care, and that you are there for her whenever she needs to talk.

It is unlikely that the abusive situation will be resolved after only one conversation. You should expect to have more conversations like this. You must be understanding and patient as your loved one goes through this process. Know that you are doing the right thing by engaging in dialogue on this difficult topic. Let your loved one know that you support her and that you are there for her when she might need you.

Understanding how power and control work in an abusive setting and how to give back power to domestic violence victims are just a couple of important ways to support your loved ones. Living with relationship abuse is traumatic, and victims of an abusive relationship need someone they can depend on to help and love them as they process the complicated emotions and take their next steps.

In Texas, there is a fatality review team that conducts an in-depth analysis of cases to prevent IPV homicides. In 2020, the Tarrant County Fatality Review shows that 17 women died at the hands of their partners. This is the highest number of intimate partner violence homicides on record for Tarrant County.

Everyone deserves to be safe, and we all can play a part in achieving this for our loved ones.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Liliana Green

Liliana Green

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: 30 minutes out from kickoff between North Texas (6-6) and Miami (OH) (6-6) at the Frisco Football Classic.@ntdaily is going bowling, folks.Follow this thread for live tweets, updates and analysis in this matinée bowl game matchup! https://t.co/tS8iZ6pVca

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Dominant play pushes men’s basketball toward win against UMass📝@Tzac24 📸@TylerLukerNTD https://t.co/QI9fxGxIgU

- 12 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@TylerLukerNTD: @MeanGreenMBB will be tipping off against the UMass Minutemen in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at 3:30 p.m. today! The Mean Green hope to improve to 5-3 on the season. Tune into this thread for live updates. @ntdaily

- 15 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
All-Conference USA Team announced: North Texas football with seven selections📝@Kvn_Wlkr14 📸@zachdelbello https://t.co/lZh3eoWKPR

- 17 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: Enjoy the greatest podcast episode we’ve ever done. https://t.co/xlKyXqgnA2

- 19 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram