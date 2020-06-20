North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

How North Texas contributed to the Black Lives Matter Movement

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

How North Texas contributed to the Black Lives Matter Movement

How North Texas contributed to the Black Lives Matter Movement
June 20
08:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
18th June, 2020

18th June, 2020

The death of George Floyd has sparked more demonstrations within the Black Lives Matter Movement. Texas, along with the rest of the world, took to the streets to protest police brutality since his death. As peaceful protests continue, those in attendance observe social distancing, wearing masks and provided aid for those in need, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Texas. Protesters also run the risk of being identified and arrested, which is why at the North Texas Daily we will continue to conceal the identity of those in attendance for their safety. Here’s a look back at the first protests in North Texas:

Demonstrations are still happening throughout North Texas, including Denton, as the call continues to re-open more cases of those who police brutality.

Featured Image: Protesters continue their march throughout the streets of Denton to spread their message to other locals on June 1, 2020. Image by Enzo Favarato

Tags
arlingtonblack lives matterDallasdentonfort worthFriscoprotests
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: The virtual Pockets to Faucets event has concluded. Story to come for @ntdaily!

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: People are encouraged to visit https://t.co/6CIYHF4B8e to learn more about the cause.

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: Manifest Destiny's Child's performance has concluded, and now a group based out of Dallas, DEZORAH, is now playing. The f…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: The musical trio Manifest Destiny's Child is performing. @ntdaily https://t.co/BIoA1oQtSf

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @marialawsonn: Another burlesque dancer, Honey Hu La La, is now performing a routine. @ntdaily https://t.co/PIHr6Yuv6q

- 13 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram