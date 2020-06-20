How North Texas contributed to the Black Lives Matter Movement

The death of George Floyd has sparked more demonstrations within the Black Lives Matter Movement. Texas, along with the rest of the world, took to the streets to protest police brutality since his death. As peaceful protests continue, those in attendance observe social distancing, wearing masks and provided aid for those in need, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Texas. Protesters also run the risk of being identified and arrested, which is why at the North Texas Daily we will continue to conceal the identity of those in attendance for their safety. Here’s a look back at the first protests in North Texas:

Demonstrations are still happening throughout North Texas, including Denton, as the call continues to re-open more cases of those who police brutality.

