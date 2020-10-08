North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

How the NCAA recruiting dead period is affecting softball, women’s golf, women’s basketball

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

How the NCAA recruiting dead period is affecting softball, women’s golf, women’s basketball

How the NCAA recruiting dead period is affecting softball, women’s golf, women’s basketball
October 08
13:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
8th October, 2020

8th October, 2020

All NCAA Division I sports are currently operating under a recruiting dead period which was instituted by the NCAA Division I Council coordination committee on March 13 in the wake of spring sports cancellations due to COVID-19. The dead period was subsequently extended multiple times and is currently set to end on Jan. 1, 2021.

The dead period precludes coaches from conducting any in-person recruiting activities, such as watching recruits compete, hosting summer camps or conducting official visits to campus. This has obviously affected recruiting at colleges across the nation, and North Texas athletics is no exception.

Softball head coach Rodney DeLong said the dead period is having the most impact on the class of 2022 for softball because prior classes had been pretty thoroughly evaluated prior to the dead period. DeLong said the team’s inability to have recruits on official visits — and build in-person relationships with them, in particular — was one of the major impacts of the dead period. 

“We can’t have any face-to-face contact, meaning we can’t have camps, we can’t recruit, we can’t go to other people’s camps and speak to [recruits], we can’t have visits,” DeLong said. “[Visits are] our chance to really show them who we are in person and what the day-to-day looks like. Because of the non-face-to-face contact, we don’t get that piece, and that’s disappointing.”

DeLong also said not being able to host summer camps affected the softball program as well, both in evaluating potential recruits and being able to pay their volunteer coach. NCAA rules currently allow softball programs to have two paid assistants on staff, according to Softball America, a rule that has been a topic of contention among schools recently.

“What camps support us to do is pay our assistants more money and cover our volunteer positions, which is really important to us,” DeLong said. “[The NCAA] doesn’t allow us to pay a third assistant, so then we have to rely on camps and fundraising to pay our volunteer position so that we have that third assistant. Now that we can’t do camps, my volunteer … can’t work until January because there’s no way for us to pay him, there’s no way for him to make a living.”

Women’s golf head coach Michael Akers also felt the recruiting dead period’s effects this summer, particularly in evaluating the class of 2022. His team will lose three of seven golfers to graduation in the spring of ’22, and Akers said he hoped to more closely evaluate potential recruits for that important class this summer.

“I wanted to get out this summer and look at everybody again and kind of line them up in order of preference,” Akers said, “Now, I don’t know how that’s gonna work since we can’t go out until after Jan. 1, at least.”

The pandemic affected Akers’ 2020 class as well with his lone signee, Shreya Pal, who was unable to come to the United States for the fall semester due to the Indian embassy being closed.

“She was supposed to be here this fall,” Akers said. “She’s from India, and the embassy didn’t open until the middle of August. By the time she would’ve quarantined, we were looking at potentially late September, early October to have her ready to go, so I just told her to defer to January enrollment.”

Women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell had a similar scenario play out in her 2020 class with senior forward Emma Villas-Gomis, a transfer from Texas Tech. Mitchell said Villas-Gomis, who had returned home to France for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, did not arrive in the U.S. until a few days before school started, with the pandemic presenting new challenges at every turn.

“Emma, she really didn’t get here until right before school started … I mean literally like a few days before,” Mitchell said. “Just to get her even admitted took a longer process … trying to get information from people who may or may not have been on campus working. It was pretty stressful, to be quite frank, but I’m just glad that it all worked out in time and we were able to get her here.”

Mitchell also said the recruiting dead period forced her program to find new ways to showcase North Texas to recruits, whether through social media or virtual tours of campus.

“We’ve had to get very good at virtual visits, I’ll say that,” Mitchell said. “I will give a lot of credit to our administration in athletics for helping us to gain some additional virtual tools to show our campus to those who haven’t had a chance to visit personally, just giving us a chance to show everything that UNT has to offer.”

Despite the challenges of recruiting virtually during the dead period, Mitchell said women’s basketball is striving to find positives in the situation and take advantage of the additional time they now have to spend with current players.

“We’re just gonna try to make the most of the opportunities we do have and kind of see the positive side of things,” Mitchell said. “Not only with [recruiting] but even with our current players, it gives us more time with our team. We missed some time with our own team … so I’m enjoying that opportunity to spend more time and do more things with them.”

Featured Image by Zachary Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: How the NCAA recruiting dead period is affecting softball, women’s golf, women’s basketball📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/OuDB3bYRkE

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@RealBrettDavis: This was a fun article to write as a change of subject matter. My dad dug through a tin he uses to store concerts tickets and in it he had a ticket to see Eric Clapton for $16. https://t.co/9bE4cQG1aX

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@mgee44: ✨don’t be scared✨ go read this weeks edition. You might find my name somewhere.. more specifically in the sports section. 🤭🤠 hehe https://t.co/aBzmsRSU5V

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: COVID-19 offers the chance to re-shape the music industry📝 @RealBrettDavis 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/CACBIBUgQa

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
It's Thursday! Inside this week's edition, you'll find news over Willis Library's renovations, the effects of the NCAA recruiting dead period, and a DOSE piece on best educational documentaries. Check out this week's paper in print and online now! https://t.co/0i9BtDPdwO https://t.co/VoF1d107vd

- 8 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram