How the transfer portal has changed Power Five recruiting

A total of 20,911 Division I athletes entered the transfer portal in 2022, a number that has increased each year since the program’s inception in 2018.

Perhaps no program hit the portal harder than the University of Colorado, which completely revamped its one-win 2022 roster in anticipation of the 2023 season. A record 71 students transferred out of Colorado this off-season, and Deion Sanders, along with his staff, spent all spring filling the roster with talent from around the country.

Colorado’s portal work came to fruition this past Saturday with its win against 17th-ranked Texas Christian University, a game in which Colorado’s leading rusher, Jackson State University’s Sy’veon Wilkerson, and fourth-leading receiver, University of South Florida’s Jimmy Horn Jr., were transfers from mid-major football programs.

Unfortunately, non-Power Five programs seem to be the biggest losers of the transfer portal. The portal serves as an opportunity for Power Five athletes to level up, not only in competition but in exposure as well. This is great for the athlete, but not for the programs that spent time and money recruiting them.

North Texas is no stranger to transfer portal loss. Just this past year, Men’s basketball’s Tylor Perry and Abou Ousmane, football’s Larry Nixon and Jyaire Shorter and Women’s basketball’s Quincy Noble all transferred out.

After winning Conference-USA Player of the Year and leading the Mean Green to a National Invitation Tournament championship, Perry transferred to Kansas State University. This is great for Perry, as he will get a chance to prove himself against the best of the best in the Big 12, but it leaves the North Texas basketball team in search of a replacement for its former junior college prospect.

This is, unfortunately, a sign of a successful team at the Power Five level. Having your best players moving on to the Power Five shows the program is doing something right, but it is hard to level up as a program if all of your best players are moving on. The transfer portal makes it more difficult for mid-major programs to transform into Power Five programs.

With as many players leaving through the portal, it just means North Texas has to hit the portal just as hard to replace them.

One could argue that mid-majors like the University of North Texas are at an advantage when it comes to the portal, because not only can you poach the best D2 and FCS athletes, but you can also take Power Five athletes that have not had success yet.

Look no further than the Mean Green football team. Shorter, North Texas football’s second-leading receiver last year, transferred to Auburn during the offseason. His departure gave an opportunity to Ja’mori Maclin, a University of Missouri transfer, to step up and take his place. This past Saturday against Cal, Maclin led the team in receiving and set himself up for a big sophomore season.

Maclin never seemed to catch on at Mizzou, in large part due to injury and lack of playing time, but with the Mean Green, he has an opportunity to be the guy. He has the tools, and he is already standing out as Stone Earle’s favorite target.

In addition to the football and men’s basketball teams, North Texas Women’s basketball hit the portal and grabbed a multitude of different guards to make up for Quincy Noble’s production. Shamaryah Duncan from Wichita State and Dyani Robinson from Texas A&M Commerce are poised to have big years and lead the women’s team to a bounce-back season.

Duncan and Robinson may have come from schools that do not have quite the pedigree UNT does, but they had big seasons at their previous universities, and the plan is for the two to continue that momentum with the Mean Green.

The transfer portal does not insinuate the end for Power Five schools, but it does call for a lot of adjusting. The roster continuity that played a huge role in collegiate athletics in the past will only continue to dissolve, and mid-major programs will have to learn how to hit the portal as diligently as the Alabamas and Georgias of the world.

As schools like UNT adjust to the transfer portal, others will see them have more success. UNT has already proved to be more active in the portal than some of its American Athletic Conference competitors, and Mean Green fans should prepare for more success to come.

