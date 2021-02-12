How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a pandemic

Now that we’re in the midst of Valentine’s Day weekend, many people have found themselves on the hunt for pandemic-safe plans. COVID-19 is still real, so it’s important to keep festivities within CDC guidelines, but that does not mean you can’t still have a good time. Here is a list of six activities to try on Valentine’s Day, whether you’re spending it with friends or a significant other:

1. Have a Picnic

Pack up your lunchbox with your favorite spread or get takeout from your go-to local business and bring it to your favorite park for a festive Valentine’s meal. In Denton, you can go for a picnic at a variety of parks and hotspots, such as the Denton Square, South Lakes Park or Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center. Make sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing if opting to visit a restaurant or going to a populated park. There’s currently a 70 percent chance of snow for Sunday in Denton, so make sure to have a backup plan to adapt your picnic for inside your home.

2. Game Night

Invite your friends to gather around and get some friendly competition going for a game night. Whether it’s through Jackbox Games, Cards Against Humanity or some old-fashioned Uno, game night is sure to strike up some laughs and fun conversation. If you are isolating at home, you can also host a game night over Zoom or Skype by utilizing screen-sharing features and online platforms. Some online games to play with friends include Skribbl, Scattergories and virtual Monopoly.

3. At-Home Art Class

Turn yourself into Bob Ross for a night and pick up your favorite art supplies. Finding an at-home art tutorial to follow along with your significant other or friends will allow you to bond while making a masterpiece to keep. You can learn fun crafts through Skillshare, with lessons ranging from beginner to advanced, or YouTube videos, where you can search how to recreate your favorite piece or pick up a new artistic skill.

4. Drive-in Movie

Although a movie theater may not be the best place to be during a pandemic, drive-in theaters are a great alternative to get in some socially-distanced entertainment. Bring your significant other or your closest friends and enjoy seeing a film on the big screen while being in the comfort of your own car. Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth has regular film showings daily.

5. Try a New Recipe

To remain safe and inside, cooking a meal is always a feasible option to spend some quality time together and try a new dish. Whether you’re feeling tacos, pasta, breakfast for dinner or something else, there are options for anyone ranging from the pickiest to most ambitious eaters. This is especially a good idea to play it safe and avoid the Valentine’s Day rush of most dine-in restaurants.

6. Karaoke Night

Pull up a YouTube video or play your favorite jams and sing the night away with some at-home karaoke. Looking up your favorite song name followed by “karaoke version” is the best way to track down the instrumental version with lyrics to your favorite song. If you are comfortable with going out, City Night KTV Bar and Cafe also has private karaoke rooms for you and your guests to do karaoke while maintaining socially distant.

Regardless of what activities you choose to partake in, make sure to spend your Valentine’s Day surrounded by those you love, whether it’s with a significant other, friends or family and remain safe and smart while doing so.

Featured Illustration by Olivia Varnell