How to keep that summer glow throughout fall and winter

How to keep that summer glow throughout fall and winter
September 27
00:18 2018
Cooler temperatures bring happy holidays, cozy sweaters and — most importantly — tasty treats. But with all that joy, we must snap back into reality.

Due to the dry nature of fall and winter months, our skin can be left feeling dehydrated and flaky. You could see a dermatologist, but that can be pricey, especially with the added costs of prescriptions. But have no fear — there are plenty of cheap tips and tricks to keeping your glowy summer skin for those Christmas photos your family will inevitably want to send out.

Moisturizer

Using moisturizer is essential anytime of the year, but it’s vital during the colder months. Moisturizer not only provides the skin with moisture, but it keeps the moisture in. This prevents the skin from drying out and cracking throughout the day. If you want to have smooth, youthful looking skin, the first step is implementing moisturizer into your routine.

Sunscreen

Although it may feel like it, the sun does not suddenly go away during the fall and winter — and neither should your sunscreen. Besides beauty reasons, you should be using sunscreen each and every day for your health. SPF can help prevent sunburns and protect you from direct UVA rays that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. If I could only give you one suggestion for skincare, it would be to please, please, please use sunscreen.

Oils

Carrier oils and essentials oils are great for both dry and oily skin. Carrier oils like jojoba (one of my favorites) can bring moisture to our skin when it is having trouble doing so. Essential oils, like tea tree, are great for acne and eczema-prone skin. However, make sure to layer essential oils with carrier oils due to the high potency of essential oils.

Aquaphor

Aquaphor is one of those products that will change your life. I might sound a little dramatic, but Aquaphor is a multi-use product that is a necessity for fall and winter. You can use it moisturize your face and lips, or to heal your skin, like eczema under your eyes or cuts — and the list goes on. It is basically a miracle product that should be sold everywhere.

Cut down on hot showers

Taking a hot shower while its freezing cold outside might sound  like the best thing in the world, but it can also be one of the worst things for your skin. Hot water dries out the skin leaving it dry and rough. Hot water can also damage the skin by stripping it of natural oils, thus damaging our pores and causing several skin conditions. So, beware of how long your showers are and perhaps tune it down a little on the piping hot showers.

Everyone’s skin is different, so unfortunately not all of these solutions may work for you. Finding products and a routine that works for your skin is probably one of the most difficult parts of skincare. Worry not because through trial and error you will — and once you do, you will feel refreshed and rejuvenated in the best way possible.

Featured Image: Dry weather doesn’t always have to mean dry skin when you use the right products. Vanessa McTillmon

Tags
beautyfall skincareskincare
