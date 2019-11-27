North Texas Daily

How to make an easy garlic and herb stuffing for Thanksgiving

November 27
22:25 2019
The best part about Thanksgiving dinner is the sides – you cannot convince me otherwise. Often, the worse they are for you, the better they taste (e.g. sweet potatoes with marshmallows, mac and cheese). Bread is no exception to this, especially if it is in a pseudo-casserole form.

Stuffing is probably my favorite side because it is very easy to make and the herbs in it complement all the different flavors and textures of food on my plate. Rather than making the Stove-Top stuffing or bread-cubes-in-a-bag type of stuffing that we all know and love, I created my own version of them that is 100 times better.

Packed with herbs and garlic, this stuffing is super aromatic and flavorful. This is a simple recipe that you could customize by adding dried cranberries or possibly freshly grated parmesan and parsley on top.

To make the stuffing, you will need:

1/2 large loaf of white bread (8-10 cups when cubed)

4 tbsp unsalted butter or olive oil

Medium yellow onion, diced

2-3 celery stalks, diced (green part only)

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 cups chicken broth

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp sage

1 tbsp thyme

2 tsp basil

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut bread into 1 inch cubes and let it dry out for at least three hours. Lightly toast the bread cubes in a 400°F oven for 10-12 minutes until they are a golden brown.

Heat butter or oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook onions and celery until they are soft and translucent, adding the minced garlic when the onions and celery are almost done.

In a large bowl, combine the bread cubes with the celery and onions, 2 cups of broth, herbs, eggs, salt and pepper. Fold until the liquid is absorbed and the bread is moist but not soggy. If the bread is still dry, add remaining broth until the bread is saturated.

Lightly grease a 3 quart (13×9) baking dish with cooking spray or butter. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and cover with foil. Bake in a 400°F oven for 25-30 minutes. Remove the foil after those 25-30 minutes have elapsed and bake for another 20 minutes, or until the top is brown and a crust has formed.

Let it cool for around 10 minutes, then serve.

Featured image: Courtesy Haley McGlynn

foodhealthyrecipestuffingThanksgiving
