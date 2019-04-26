North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

How well do you know your Denton coffee shops?

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

How well do you know your Denton coffee shops?

Coffee beans sit on the shelves of Combs Coffee's entrance. The coffee is imported from Costa Rica, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Omar Gonzalez

How well do you know your Denton coffee shops?
April 26
12:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
With the seniors leaving, there’s big shoes to fill on and off the court. For the upcoming 2019-20 season the Mean… https://t.co/sD1FlKSzKi

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @parkerDFW: We have just one more issue left in this semester. Please pick up a copy anywhere around campus and #supportstudentmedia ! h…

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @gagaart1: If I’m being honest I hated college. I didn’t start enjoying it until I joined the @ntdaily my sophomore year. The daily star…

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: The SGA Senate failed to override SGA President Kara’s veto of a bill declaring a mistrial for the April 2 S… https://t.co/BQkuJy9J4p

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: ON STANDS NOW: All NCAA sports at UNT secured a winning record for the first time since 1977-78, the astronomy center faces da…

- 19 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.