‘Hubie Halloween’ is Adam Sandler’s beautiful promise to the world

In 2019, which seems like a lifetime ago at this point, Adam Sandler starred in the immediate classic “Uncut Gems.” Sandler came out and said if he was not nominated for an Oscar, he would purposefully create a really bad movie. “Hubie Halloween” is that movie, except this is one of the best movies I have seen this year. As I sit here and write this review, I am still trying to figure out if I mean that ironically or not.

To talk about Sandler and his films, we would have to go back to the days of golf clubs and fart jokes. Historically, I have never been a fan of anything Sandler was a part of. I just thought he was playing the same song at a different dance. All his movies had the same crude humor, with some sort of life lesson about being a good person toward the end. The funny thing is, that is exactly what “Hubie Halloween” is. Part of me thinks I like this movie more just because he promised it was going to be this way. I think, if nothing else, I have found a new respect for how he carries himself — making movies with your best friends and having an incredible time doing it is something that many can only dream of.

If you need a film to get you in the Halloween spirit, I would point you in the direction of this beautiful disaster. This movie almost has too much Halloween going on (though there is no such thing as too much Halloween). I am such a big fan of this time of year, and the fact it was an all-out display of everything everyone loves about Halloween made the film that much more charming.

As far as writing and characters go, this is by no means good. I think many people might watch this movie and be ready to change it to something else after five minutes. Like I said, the toilet humor and crude jokes are very present, but at the same time I just feel this movie is different from the rest of Sandler’s work. My hatred for him has blossomed into this weird appreciation, and I had no other internal feeling besides pure joy watching this movie. There are so many moments where you see a certain character in this movie and go, “Hey! I know that person!” and the movie really shines best with the small interactions between characters. Although the only real attempt at character development happens with Hubie, I still found myself loving most of the characters in this film. A lot of the writing consists of on-the-nose jokes where you don’t have to do a whole lot of thinking, but if there is a year where we need a movie like that, it is this one. I can see this movie being one that I go back to every Halloween, and I can only hope we get more cheerful Halloween films like this.

It is at this point of the review where I make a closing statement of the movie, followed by a rating of zero to five, but I just cannot do it. My brain will literally not let me come to a conclusion. It is a terribly good movie, while also being a good terrible movie. All things considered, Sandler was upset he made an effort to do something out of his comfort zone and got no recognition for it. He then went back to making movies with his best friends and having fun. I don’t see how I can give something like that a low rating. Halloween is one of the best times of the year, and this year has been brutal. We all know Halloween is going to be a lot less special this year, and while we may not be able to express ourselves through costumes or get-togethers, we can still celebrate this great time of year through a movie like this. With the movie’s big message about being nice to others even if they aren’t nice to you, “Hubie Halloween” is everything the world needs right now.

Final Rating: 5/5

