IATSESolidarity is a movement we must all support

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is taking a stand after years of mistreatment within the entertainment industry. These employees do the work you never see. Whether it be working for long hours every week or completing outlandish tasks for their bosses, these workers have been mistreated and overlooked for as long as the entertainment industry has been around. Recently, these workers have fought for a three-year deal, which would give them better wages and improved working conditions throughout the industry. It is extremely important to stand with these workers during this time because, without them, your favorite movies and shows would not exist. It is time to look at them as human beings.

It is extremely ignorant to look at this issue with concern that an upcoming film or your favorite show could potentially be canceled. These pieces of media would not be as quality as they are if it weren’t for these workers on strike. The focus should instead be the people being overworked and mistreated by their superiors. These workers are doing what they can to secure better working conditions and affordable wages, and any type of support helps. The IATSE website details ways to support, so if you have some free time take a look at some of their goals and offer your support. It could just be a post on social media. The more people are aware of the IATSE strike, the more support it will gain.

Out of 36 local unions and 90 percent of voter turnout, 98 percent of eligible union workers voted in support of a strike. This is a huge movement, and it’s picking up a lot of steam. It has been extremely moving to see all of the support online. Seeing big actors spread love to the crew who make their jobs easier is the extra push this movement needs. It is no surprise a lot of people want to see these changes made. These workers are extremely dedicated and undervalued, so to see all of this love and support is great. However, there is still a lot of change left to be made.

There is a reason the credits at the end of shows and movies are so long. If the credits only showed the people you see on screen, the scroll of text would last only a few seconds. The truth is, a couple of seconds of text at the end of the movie is nowhere near the amount of recognition these people deserve. Since a lot of these jobs are taking place in cities like Los Angeles, I can imagine the living situation is stressful enough. These workers deserve rest, and they deserve a wage fitted to benefit them. If you remove these workers, there is no entertainment industry. They are the unspoken heroes, and they have suffered in silence for too long. There are tons of ways to support, like donating or sharing online, and I encourage everyone to do so. All giant movements have to start somewhere, and those movements tend to start other campaigns just as important.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles