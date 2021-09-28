ICYMI: Soccer ties in double-overtime at home

Soccer faced off against the University of Southern Mississippi in Denton on Sept. 24 and drew double-overtime resulting in a 0-0 score and their third tie of the season.

The Mean Green (6-2-3) pressured USM’s (6-2-1) defense all night, getting up a total of 32 shots, with 13 of them on goal. Thirty-two shots is their second-highest total of the season, trailing only their first game against Southern University, where they had 42 shots. The most significant difference between the two games is they tied USM and beat Southern (2-5-1) 7-0. Senior forward and team captain Olivia Klein said the team’s lack of scoring mainly was due to luck.

“I think the shots were there,” Klein said. “I mean 13 [shots] on goal, that’s still a heavy amount, we just got unlucky.

This is the fourth overtime game of the season for the Mean Green, and the third overtime game to produce an ending score of a tie. The only other overtime was a 2-1 loss to Florida Atlantic University. The tie leaves them with a 1-1-1 record going into their fourth division game of the season against the University of Texas-San Antonio on Sunday, a bounce-back opportunity for the team on the road.

Graduate student and middle fielder Elle Marie DeFrain said the team would look at the tape this week and fix their mistakes around the net in practice.

“We just maybe need to be a little more composed,” DeFrain said. “We’ll look at the film, maybe cut in a different angle or pass the ball off to a player. [That comes from] just practice and repetition.”

Regardless of unlucky scoring opportunities, The Mean Green held USM to three shots on goal through 110 minutes of game time, which the team can look at positively as they prepare for the next game.

“Our defense is solid,” DeFrain said. “Our coach applauded them, as did all of us. No one came off the field on the backline, which is phenomenal, and [we’re] just really proud of them.”

Featured Image: North Texas Sophomore defender Hadley Williams runs to make a corner kick during the game against the University of Southern Mississippi at a home game on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo by Zach Del Bello