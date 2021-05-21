ICYMI: Two softball players named to NFCA All-Region Team

After the winningest season in program history, the softball team (38-12, 18-2 Conference USA) earned two National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region team honorees on Thursday.

Senior pitcher Hope Trautwein and graduate outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian were the team’s two recipients of the honor, giving North Texas multiple All-Region athletes for the first time in program history.

Trautwein made the First Team in the South Region after posting a 13-4 record, 235 strikeouts and a 1.46 ERA in 129.2 innings pitched. After notably pitching what is believed to be the first 21-strikeout perfect game in Division I softball history on April 11, Trautwein has become the Mean Green’s second player ever on the All-Region First Team (Mariza Martinez, 2009). She was also the 2021 C-USA Pitcher of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference honors before recently entering the transfer portal.

A graduate transfer from the University of Texas, DerMargosian led the team in batting average (.397) and hits (56) while tallying four strikeouts in a team-high 141 at-bats. She was named C-USA Newcomer of the Year and joined Trautwein on the All-Conference First Team. DerMargosian notably recorded the program’s first ever five-hit game on March 30 against Abilene Christian University.

