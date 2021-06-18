‘In the Heights’ is the musical event of the summer

I feel like 2021 has been missing a movie that makes everyone feel good from beginning to end: one of those movies that are just two hours of nonstop fun, and by the end, you feel content and happy with your life. I have spent the last month going to the movie theaters and seeing exclusively horror movies, so a change of pace was definitely needed. I have never been a big fan of musicals, but “In the Heights” has got to be one of the most fun movies I have seen in a long time. Film adaptations from Broadway musicals have never seemed to work out in the past, but “In The Heights” is everything you could ask for and more. It is a beautiful celebration of life, and appreciating the place you call home.

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi has got to be my favorite performance of 2021, so far. It is really easy to come off as cheesy in musical films, but Ramos carries this charisma that makes it impossible to come off as corny. I feel like the stage and the big screen are so different. It is almost impossible to translate one to the other. Jon M. Chu did a great job of directing this film and making sure that the elements from both the stage and the big screen were in place. We know by now that anything coming from the mind of Lin-Manuel Miranda is going to be entertaining by every stretch of the word. The film is just over two hours long, and that may be too much for some people, but considering the length of actual musicals, I think this is on the short and sweet side. I have very little to criticize. Some actors were not as fortunate as Ramos and came off a bit cornier than the film was intending. There were also some segments throughout the film that felt like they could have been trimmed down a bit. I know I just said musicals are supposed to be longer than regular films, but this one definitely felt like it could have been just under two hours and it would have told the same story.

I need an entire paragraph to talk about the visuals in this film. I am going to have faith that a lot of the visuals were done with practical effects. There were so many beautiful shots that really encapsulated the heart and soul of the movie. If a musical number was supposed to be large-scaled and grand, then the choreography was going to make it so. It is amazing what can be done when everyone is on the same page. Seeing some of these shots line up perfectly, and really appreciating all the time and effort that went toward making every musical number not just a catchy song, but something visually brilliant was astonishing. This movie was intended to be seen in a theater, and I could not recommend it enough. Watching it at home on HBO Max will not do the film justice, but it is available on the streaming service just in case.

The movie shares such a moving story about following your dreams and appreciating your family. Sometimes it is not your literal family, but the people you find comfort in and see every day. Maybe home is not just someplace, it could be an entire city. Movies about following your dreams have been done into the ground, and it seems like they all write themselves these days, but trust me when I say this film is in its own category. Every character has a moment to shine, and you feel personally connected to pretty much everyone by the time the movie is over. I can’t think of a character I disliked in this film because they are all so diverse and lovable in their own way. The music is so catchy and fits the mood of whatever is happening on screen. I am no music critic, but I can say that some of these songs will be finding themselves on my playlist. This movie is guaranteed to bring joy and positivity, which matches summer perfectly. Please see it in a theater, if you are comfortable with doing so, and support one of the best films to come out this year.

Final Rating: 4.5/5

Courtesy Warner Bros