Incoming college coaches should not expect students to enter the transfer portal

Incoming St. John’s University head coach Rick Pitino wasted no time sharing his strategy for improving the men’s basketball team: force current players out and bring in new talent.

College coaches who join new teams should remember that student-athletes are students first, and they chose their colleges for specific reasons. Forcing players to transfer is not a good way to lead the team.

Pitino’s resume speaks for itself. He has a .740 career record from his tenures as head coach of Boston University, Providence College, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Iona University. He is a professional basketball coach working at the college level, who also has two NBA stints with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

However, Pitino’s successful resume and determination to win should not permit him to disregard the St. John’s players in the midst of their studies at their school of choice.

In the first week since Pitino made his comments, at least three students entered the transfer portal.

There is little one can do to change the way college sports have trended toward becoming more professional organizations. Changes to the NCAA transfer portal rules in 2021 removed the redshirt requirement that required transfer athletes to sit out one year at their new school before being eligible to compete. Another 2021 rule change allowed student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

These rule changes make sense. Why force athletes to sit out a year as healthy scratches? Why prohibit students from making money off their NIL as any other college student can?

The number of Division I student-athletes who entered the transfer portal increased from 10,129 in the 2020-2021 academic year to 11,902 the next year.

However, the increased ease of transferring doesn’t mean coaches should openly encourage their students to transfer. People seem to forget that student-athletes make decisions about their education for multiple reasons, just like any other student.

College sports may feel professional, but only two percent of NCAA athletes continue their sport at a professional level. Treating student-athletes like professional sports players misjudges their situation.

Coach Pitino’s press conference comments echo Deion Sanders’ when he became head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder in December.

“We got a few positions already taken care of, because I’m bringing my luggage with me,” Sanders said in his first address to the team. “So, I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal […] because the more of you jump in, the more room you make. Because we bringing kids.”

Not the best way to make a first impression.

One part of Sanders’ “luggage” is his son, Shedeur Sanders, who has already transferred to Colorado from Jackson State and is expected to be the Buffs’ starting quarterback.

Certainly, there are reasons these new coaches want a roster overhaul. In the 2022 season, the University of Colorado went 1-11. St. John’s basketball had a better record at 18-15 overall but was just 7-13 within their conference. At 70 years old, Pitino’s urgency to win makes sense.

A defining characteristic of college athletics is that rosters are automatically reset after a few years. Players graduate, highschool recruits come up. Coaches will have a chance to build a roster of their choice through high school recruits, but not right away. By succeeding with the talent on the roster, they earn the right to recruit their preferred players.

Imagine you have grown up your entire life with the goal of playing basketball at your dream school. It is close enough to home and has a program you like. The coaching staff there recruits you, and you are proud to don your jersey. You make friends your freshman year.

Then, a new coaching staff comes in and tells you to transfer to another school.

The NCAA is working toward professionalizing its sports product. In its wake, college coaches are forgetting something about their players: their humanity.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Alva