Incoming freshman earns nearly $3 million in scholarships

Incoming freshman Brassant Richardson has made UNT her university of choice after receiving nearly $3 million worth of scholarship offers from multiple colleges.

“I accredit most of my drive and hard work to my parents,” Richardson said. “They have taught me how to work hard and be driven because they have always put our well being first and have always tried to set us up with great opportunities. Even after my Mom had a stroke and my Dad’s kidneys were on the verge of failing, they provided best they could and didn’t step down one bit.”

Though both of her parents’ health have improved, making sure they are both taken care of is part of what keeps Richardson motivated.

“It was hard having one parent there sometimes instead of two,” Richardson said. “I have always felt a constant pressure to ‘make it’ with financial success to help cover their medical bills and help them have a stress free and adventurous retirement.”

Growing up, Richardson always had a love for education and even skipped second grade. In high school, she attended Judson Early College Academy in San Antonio where she earned her high school diploma and graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts.

“She was pretty persistent,” Richardson’s college prep teacher Christie Martin said. “She would take time that others had and did not utilize, and I know that’s why she was successful because she put that effort in.”

With a letter showing that she was on the free lunch program, Richardson’s application fees were waived when she applied to colleges.

“At the end, all of the rewards started to come [in because] she created choices for herself,” Martin said. “She just put a lot of energy into her own future.”

Richardson was accepted into the majority of the 62 colleges she applied for. Scholarship offers typically ranged from $15,000-$60,000 a year, which added up to nearly $3 million.

“I chose UNT because they offered the unique program of [radio, television and film], and the campus was just beautiful when I visited,” Richardson said. “The university had an outstanding reputation, notable alumni, and many internship and job offers being so close to Dallas.”

What solidified her choice, however, was the fact that received a full ride to the university as a Greater Texas Foundation scholar recipient.

“I’ve known Brassant since she was born,” Richardson’s pastor Debra Newton said. “She has always had a passion for getting it right.”

Having watched her grow up, Pastor Newton believes that Richardson is wise beyond her years.

“I believe she will be a catalyst for helping others to be victorious in what they endeavor to do,” Newton said.

On top of taking college courses, Richardson helped create a choir for her high school and was involved in multiple organizations.

“Being 14 years old in a classroom full of adults, that was kind of hard,” Richardson said. “At first I felt like I didn’t belong or that I was an outcast, but as the time went on, I felt myself just as worthy because I was able to complete the same amount of work, still get good grades and do what other classmates were doing. After a while no one noticed, and I didn’t feel targeted or bad for my accomplishments.”

While she’s passionate about helping others, Richardson wants to pursue a career in the film industry.

“I also want to prove to myself that I can make a career for myself that I love and that isn’t the ‘generic route’,” Richardson said. “Even though I’m scared of the unknown, I’m happy to move through it.”

Featured Image: Courtesy