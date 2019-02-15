Incoming freshman Oscar Adaway generates excitement from upperclassmen

Oscar Adaway III the newly signed incoming freshman running back, has been the talk of the recruits after reporting to the team less than a month ago. The question regarding which new recruit stuck out was asked, players such as senior quarterback Mason Fine, sophomore running back Deandre Torrey and junior safety Tyreke Davis responded with the same answer – Adaway.

Torrey said the freshman has a passionate work ethic.

“I’ve taken him under my wing because I know what it’s like coming in and not really knowing anybody,” Torrey said in an interview on Jan. 30 with the North Texas Daily. “I’ve been getting to know him well and see him work out, he’s been working really hard.”

Adaway graduated from North Little Rock High School, where he built familiarity with big games. North Little Rock has made three consecutive trips to the 7-A football state championship and it won state in the 2017 season. Despite his position being classified as a running back, Adaway played on both offense and defense in high school football.

Sometimes in the middle of games, he would line up in different positions throughout a game, such as a safety, cornerback, linebacker or wide receiver. North Little Rock head football coach Jaimie Mitchell praised Adaway.

“[North Texas] is getting a great leader on and off the field,” Mitchell said. “He can be pivotal at any position you ask him to play at. I’ve coached here for four years and I’ve never had a player play on both sides of the ball.”

Mitchell said Adaway’s leadership and work ethic were catalysts in their journey to three consecutive state championships, Adaway’s experience with big stages and numerous trips to the playoff as well as having the born bred essentials that most players just don’t have.

Mitchell said a big reason for this was the he way he was raised.

“His parents made him earn the things he was given, and it shows on and off the football field,” Mitchell said. “His parents are outstanding people and they raised a fine young man.”

Adaway will join a crowded backfield with Torrey, and seniors Anthony Wyche and Loren Easly.

“I know I’m going to have to earn everything I get here, even if I don’t get a starting position,” Adaway said. “I’ll give my all to whatever they ask of me. My goal is to gain more respect from the coaching staff and to let them know that a freshman can make an impact just like a junior or a senior can.”

During the 2018 season, Adaway did not lead his high school team in rushing yards, he shared ball carrying responsibilities with two other prominent running backs. North Little Rock junior Brandon Thomas led the team in carries (101) and rushing yards (837), averaging 8.3 yards per carry and scoring 4 touchdowns. Senior Tyler Day carried the ball 87 times, scored 13 touchdowns and rushed for 736 yards while averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Nevertheless, the Wildcats offense consisted of having three running backs on the field at once and Adaway led the team in all-purpose yards, perpetuating his status as a dual-threat back. Adaway finished his senior year with 67 carries, rushing for 522 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. As a receiver, he was tied for No. 1 on the team in receiving touchdowns (3). He also led the team in receptions (21), receiving yards (321) and yards per reception (17.7).

Adaway talked about how the coaching staff at North Texas immediately felt like family. The North Little Rock native said this particular element had a lot of effect on his choice of school —something he wanted to carry over from high school.

“At North Little Rock I could go up to any coach and call them my uncle and my running backs coach was basically a big brother to me,” Adaway said. “The people that recruited me – Coach Harrell and Coach Womack – were like my uncles and they became family to me.”

Adaway’s versatility gives the Mean Green the ability to place him in any position needed. Whether it’s carrying the ball up the center of the line or catching passes as a receiver, Adaway believes that he is capable of numerous offensive capabilities.

“I can play wherever I am needed whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams,” Adaway said. “I’m planning on giving everything I’ve got and get [wins] for North Texas.”

Featured Image: Incoming freshman football recruit Oscar Adaway III. Courtesy Mean Green Sports.