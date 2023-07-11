‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is a leap of faith into a timeless franchise

On June 30, the fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise was released in theaters. Longtime fans and first-time adventurers had the chance to watch Harrison Ford portray one of Hollywood’s most iconic characters one last time.

The plot sees a retired Indiana Jones team up his goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to race Nazis in the search for Archimedes’ dial of destiny.

The biggest problem with this movie and the main reason it isn’t as good as the originals is that many audience members are no longer 12 years old and experiencing them for the first time.

Indiana Jones movies are less about the actual writing and more about how they make you feel. The music swells, the whip cracks and most importantly the fact that magic and adventure are out there — the knowledge that there is a whole world to be experienced — is what keeps audiences coming back.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has all of these key elements and allows longtime fans to still experience that sentimental feeling when they watch it. However, viewers can also watch it without a nostalgic lens and see a movie with the kind of imperfections that were always there but used to be easier to overlook. Despite Mola Ram’s best efforts, Indiana Jones still has heart.

For better or worse, “Dial of Destiny” is an Indiana Jones movie. The newest film is part of the same franchise where Indiana Jones’ entire personality was formed in 10 minutes on a train and Shia LaBeouf can Tarzan swing faster than cars.

It’s impossible to talk about a movie like “Dial of Destiny” without also talking about the larger franchise it is part of, and with the first movie coming out in 1981 there is a lot of time to consider.

With seemingly every movie today trying to launch a franchise, the word loses its meaning or can leave an icky taste in the mouth of an audience. It’s common for a series to decrease in quality as it goes on, with “Fast & Furious” serving as a prime example of a decreasing trend in quality that leads to things like Fred Flintstone teaming up with John Cena. However, “Dial of Destiny” does what others like “The Flash” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” failed to do — celebrate its past in a respectful way while showing a realistic character progression that honors a childhood hero.

Both Harrison Ford and his on-screen archeologist persona are older now, meaning he’s slowing down and facing different struggles (except the Nazis, who seem hard to get rid of). Life hasn’t been kind to Indy since we last saw him, after the loss of their son he split up from Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood and his students are no longer as engaged as they used to be.

Seeing a character many love experience failures and losses can humanize them and bring them down to earth. But seeing them overcome that pain and still achieve a happy ending is what creates the immortal hero fans will always come back for.

Of course, a plot full of nostalgia deals with time travel. Many characters in this movie are aching to revisit the past as much as audiences, and whether it’s through CGI or time rifts, everyone gets a taste of what they want. Whether it’s as good as fans wanted it to be is a choice audiences have to make for themselves.

“Dial of Destiny” is by no means a perfect movie. With a runtime that drags on, a few underdeveloped characters and some plot repetition as far as endings go, you can find plenty to dislike. But this is an example of a good, not perfect, addition to a franchise. It allows its titular character to regress, grow and be seen by audiences one last time. It features franchise trademarks and introduces new characters with the potential to develop.

Most importantly, it’s fun. If you watch any behind-the-scenes clips, you’ll see Ford having a blast filming it, which makes it all the more fun to watch.

There’s a good chance “Dial of Destiny” won’t make a huge profit for the studio, or win any awards for CGI or writing. However, it very well may make seasoned fans dig up their old whip and wear a fedora in public.

It’s hard to give this movie a single rating, so here are two. If you’re not in love with the franchise, and you’re watching this as a standalone film, the movie is an overall 2.5/5. On a first critical watch, viewers may find themselves wondering if simply having the elements of a classic Indiana Jones movie are all that is needed to make it an actual classic Indiana Jones movie.

However, if you’re watching as a franchise fan, the film is a 4/5. Anyone that has ever spent $60 on an Indiana Jones hat or taken an archeology class is there to be reminded of that movie magic and catch up with Indiana as an old friend, and may likely find themselves seated at several “Dial of Destiny” showings.

If Indiana Jones has taught viewers anything by almost never actually bringing home an artifact or stopping a bad guy from achieving their end goal, it’s that joy comes from going along for the ride, not being 100 percent successful.