Inflation puts pressure on local restaurant owners

The Consumer Price Index, an indicator of inflation, was reported in May to have increased 8.6 percent in the last year and Denton restaurant owners are experiencing the effects.

Hunter Christiansen, the owner of New York Sub Hub located on Avenue C, has struggled to find the products he normally buys and the products he can access are priced much higher than they used to be.

“[New York Sub Hub] has faced difficulties due to inflation just like everyone else,” Christiansen, in an email to the North Texas Daily, said. “It’s been very hard to give customers the same product we have for some time cheaper than the competition. Prices of product we get in will fluctuate daily, and it has been hard to predict what is going to happen.”

Christiansen said New York Sub Hub has increased prices “to help offset […] costs,” but it did not completely cover their increased expenses.

“We have also absorbed some of the rising costs to help our customers have an affordable option for food since inflation is affecting everyone,” Christiansen said. “There is no real exact solution to the problem, but [you] do the best you can […] and [hope] the customer understands the situation. We had to raise our prices this past winter and unless there is a sudden change, then we will be having to explore the possibility of raising prices again by the end of the summer.”

Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Soda Fountain locations around the Dallas area have also encountered obstacles. Ken Willis, Beth Marie’s owner, partner and head of operations, said the shop has had to limit its offerings due to shortages and inflation. While Beth Marie’s has raised its prices, it has also received more business.

“Sales-wise, that’s the good thing with ice cream,” Willis said. “When people are upset or depressed and they can’t afford to eat out for dinner, they buy ice cream. So, you know a family of four, they can’t take all four of them out for dinner […] so what they do is they cook dinner at home and then they take the family out for the outing to go get ice cream […] Back in ‘08 when everything kind of went downhill for a while our sales actually increased, and we’re seeing the same kind of thing happening right now.”

Aura Coffee, located on Hickory Street, has also struggled to obtain essential items like cups and straws.

“The shipping on things has gone up,” Aura Coffee owner Kim Mckibben said. “We get our coffee from Counter Culture Coffee, which roasts on the east coast and […] the west coast. We’ve always kind of been either getting from Durham or getting it from San Francisco. So, when everything got backed up […] we ran low.”

These challenges contributed to Aura’s decision to raise its prices in May.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about it […] because of our proximity to UNT and because of who we are as a shop,” Aura Coffee assistant manager, Kurt Van Zandt, said. “I think we wanted to definitely remain as affordable as we could. We never want someone to come in, and feel turned away because our prices are too high.”

As inflation issues continue, local businesses will continue to adapt.

“Our circumstances right now are hard, but we’re going to keep going,” Van Zandt said. “It’s not like we’re going to stop. We’re just going to have to, you know, continue doing what we feel is best.”