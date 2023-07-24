‘Insidious: The Red Door’ revisits familiar faces, demons

The “Insidious” franchise is back after five long years with its fifth installment, “Insidious: The Red Door,” and has brought with it the return of the fan-favorite Lambert family.

The Lamberts were first introduced as the main characters in the first two installments, but after the second movie in the franchise, it seemed like all was well with patriarch Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his eldest of three, Dalton (Ty Simpkins). However, “The Red Door” proves this to be quite the opposite.

Audiences revisit the family nine years after their experience with the realm in which demons and ghosts roam in the dark and yearn for the light. Dalton and Josh’s memories of that year were successfully repressed, but it’s clear the family, unfortunately, had to deal with repercussions.

Josh’s suppression turned into “brain fog,” causing him to grow disconnected from his family. Renai (Rose Byrne) ended up divorcing him, further growing a rift between Josh and Dalton, who has grown into what seems to be the epitome of the “tortured artist” stereotype. With Dalton experiencing his memories fighting to be remembered and Josh searching for answers, the two unfortunately must go back together to the root of the problem: The Further realm.

Wilson’s directorial debut picks up almost a decade after “Insidious: Chapter 2,” and shows that despite everything, life has changed a lot for the Lamberts. Movies often depict families going through tough times together, but seeing the Lambert family be an exception to the trope was refreshing to see.

Much of the plot revolves around Dalton and Josh’s relationship with each other, as well as overcoming their own mental cages that came with the fallout of dealing with The Further all those years ago. The beginning of the movie is influential in showing just how damaged their father-son bond is after all these years and showcases how both parties were clearly fighting their own battles within themselves which neither would be able to understand.

The movie also successfully keeps up with its storyline instead of wasting time on jump scares and suspense-building. “The Red Door” demonstrates a well-balanced mix between developing the plot with the characters and keeping the audience actively engaged with well-executed jump scares and some truly terrifying moments.

Many horror films today try to reign people in with the “scare factor,” but then don’t put much development into the actual storyline, which ends up falling flat and disappointing viewers. In “The Red Door,” the audience is already hooked on the story by revisiting a cast of characters that viewers already have an emotional connection with.

Under the guidance of Wilson’s direction and franchise creator Leigh Whannell’s screenplay, the development of the actual story with the Lamberts is equally as important as the horror aspects. The balanced combination evenly blends into a fun watch that keeps horror fans on the edge of their seats.

Overall, “The Red Door” has a little bit of something for everyone. It incorporates terror and adrenaline-boosting jump scares that horror fans enjoy, and also has a strong storyline that pulls the heartstrings. This movie elevates the movie franchise and even leaves behind an easter egg in a mini post-credits scene, teasing viewers that maybe there is more to come with the “Insidious” franchise.

Reya’s rating: 4/5

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia