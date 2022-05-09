Instant Denton captures moments through instant film photography

With a Polaroid camera in hand, John Eric Munoz, photographer and UNT CoLab employee, photographs anything that catches his eye as he travels throughout Denton.

Working in the CoLab, Munoz admires the mediums of painting, drawing and other crafts, but his focus is mainly on photography — instant photography to be exact — which he got into five years ago as what he thought would be a short-term hobby.

“I needed a reason to actually shoot photos,” Munoz said.

Since then, Munoz started Instant Denton, his online platform to share his instant film photography work and sell prints. He started the brand in 2017 to motivate himself to shoot consistently and share his love for Denton through images.

“Instant Denton is pretty much me,” Munoz said. “It’s a one-man thing.”

However, he partners with models who are mainly his friends to become the subjects of his work. One of said friends includes Kendall McCrae, a producer for a local film and photo business.

“Instant Denton is […] a great expression of John Eric’s creativity and experimentation with film, as well as a platform to highlight some of the great things about Denton and the people who reside there,” McCrae said.

This is the same mission Munoz said he aimed to share when starting Instant Denton. Growing up in a small town, he said there was no push for small businesses to grow, but in Denton, he has noticed the opposite while feeling support from the community.

“You don’t have to leave Denton to find something to do,” Munoz said.