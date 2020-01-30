Denton Police still investigating death of UNT student Darius Tarver

A week after the shooting death of UNT student Darius Tarver, the Texas Rangers and Denton Police Department Internal Affairs investigations into the shooting are still active and ongoing. Tarver, a criminal justice senior, was shot and killed by Denton police on Jan. 21 at The Forum apartment complex after he advanced toward police while wielding a cleaver and frying pan.

Tarver survived a car accident one week prior to his death and was admitted to the ICU, but was released the next day, his family told WFAA. Sports Management senior Jadrian Lawson, who had been good friends with Tarver since they were in high school, said Tarver’s actions the morning of his death were unlike him.

“Whatever was said about his last moments doesn’t sound like him at all,” Lawson said. “I wasn’t able to see what was going on after the accident. My deepest regret is not being able to set time aside from my busy schedule to come see him.”

Lawson said Tarver was like family to him and it was always a laugh whenever they were together.

“He was one of the kindest guys I’ve ever associated with in my entire lifetime,” Lawson said. “[He was] never in any trouble and always knew when to de-escalate any situation with a laugh and kept a smile on his face.”

A GoFundMe, created by LaTascha Durden from JP Piccinini Real Estate Services, reached its $8,000 goal with 122 donations to assist Tarver’s family in funeral costs.

“Our hearts go out to Kevin Tarver and his family over the loss of his only son,” the fundraiser reads. “To support him and his family during this time of profound grief, JPAR would like to give everyone the opportunity to help one of our own.”

The Black Student Union and Student Government Association released statements in regards to Tarver’s death and held a moment of silence on Tuesday at the Union.

“Myself along with the rest of the BSU Executive Board would like to send our condolences to [Tarver’s] friends and family,” BSU President Cameron Combs said in the statement. “We want you to know that we are praying for you as you are grieving during this difficult time.”

The UNT flag on the South Library lawn will be flown at half-mast for seven days in honor of Tarver and he will be honored at the 2020 Flight Memorial as well, according to SGA’s statement.

While Tarver is no longer with him, Lawson said he finds solace in the last conversation they had.

“It hurts to see someone close to you go,” Lawson said. “But it makes me feel best the last thing I was ever able to tell him was that I loved him and whatever he needed, I was going to do what I could to help him.”