It is important to support local while still practicing social distancing

With more news and updates regarding the novel coronavirus coming out every day, predicting the future is almost impossible. This especially goes for local businesses. In a time where social distancing is almost mandatory, all shelves have been nearly cleared of necessities. While it is important to practice social distancing, it is also important to support local businesses which may not survive a pandemic like this.

Social distancing is something that should be taken seriously and every second spent home is a second toward moving in the right direction. At this point, people who are still having parties and kickbacks, and those who are also not taking the situation seriously, are a big part of the problem. It adds another extension to the time it will take for this all to be over and puts these local businesses more at risk. The longer we are quarantining, the longer these businesses are being hurt.

As the weeks have passed, there have been huge outbursts of grocery store clean-outs, with families making all efforts possible to stock up on all the required necessities. My family has already ran into the conflict of running out of these essentials and having no other choice but to eat out. While a majority of restaurants have closed their dine-in areas completely, a lot of restaurants are open for pick up and delivery.

It could be easy to go to the McDonald’s down the street or stock up on as many honey butter chicken biscuits as possible, but there are local restaurants who deserve the same support during a time like this. Some local restaurants that have take out and/or delivery available are Oldwest Cafe, Crooked Crust, Loco Cafe, LSA Burger and Jupiter House.

Supporting local restaurants like these are helping so many people and it is going to keep some of Denton’s favorite spots going strong. It is also important to keep practicing social distancing to the best of everyone’s ability. Things like take-out might be too much of a risk in the eyes of some and if that is the case, a lot of food delivery services like GrubHub and DoorDash are doing contact-free deliveries.

I think it is okay to get some take out once or twice a week, but at the same time I will never look at someone different for taking every precaution possible. We can only hope some of our favorite places in Denton can make it through this and there is definitely an opportunity to be a difference maker in all this. I hope it does not come to this, but we could be in the situation where these restaurants are where we get our food on a daily basis, as the grocery stores run dry as soon as restocks occur.

It is quite odd for me to say practice social distancing and then say to go out and get food at a restaurant. However with enough caution, I believe it can be something which benefits all parties involved. What is most important is that we all take this situation seriously, and the number one priority above anything else is for everyone to make decisions based off of what they feel is most comfortable for them, while also practicing social distancing.

Stay safe, wash your hands and support local businesses.

Featured Illustration: Ryan Gossett