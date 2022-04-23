It is OK for movies to be OK

Mediocre movies are a lot like a bag of Fritos you get at the grocery store. Sure, everyone loves Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos, but what do you do when they’re sold out? If you are hungry enough, you settle for the Fritos, and you’ll be surprised at how much you enjoyed a tiny bag of Fritos. With the strangely over-explained food analogy out of the way, the world needs to be more accepting of OK movies.

The internet has molded us to think in extremes, so whenever a movie comes out, it is either the greatest thing ever created or an absolute abomination. Looking through a hypercritical lens at all times takes away from the fun that average movies provide because those same movies are the backbone of the film industry.

When thinking of a movie with little to no impact on my daily life, the first one that comes to mind is last year’s “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.” I recently looked at a list of movies I’d recently seen and this is one I had completely forgotten about.

This is an established franchise, and sure, “G.I. Joe” has not had any pop culture relevancy in a while, but there are hardcore fans out there for the made-up soldier. However, with hardcore fans comes hardcore reactions— and you will find hundreds of them online talking about how this is one of the greatest movies ever made simply because it is a movie within their favorite franchise. Juxtaposed are all the fans who claim it’s one of the worst movies ever because it strays too far away from the source material.

Both of these reactions are evoked in fans when and if the movie is mind-numbingly bland. If you’ve seen the movie, you will see it hits a lot of the same beats as other action films while also having some pretty enjoyable action sequences. There is a balance of good and bad, leaving the audience feeling hollow by the end.

Reboots often get criticized for not being like the original, whereas the opposite side of the argument will highly praise the film for being so different to the point it becomes unrecognizable from the source material. There is a middle ground and more moviegoers should reside there. After a while, we start to become too comfortable in those extreme areas, looking at every movie as the best or the worst with no in-between.

Holding your standards at unreachable heights can make watching movies a chore when it’s supposed to be an escape. Taking those expectations to super deep levels, though, can also make it to where film you see is the greatest ever. While it may be the better of the two options, it is OK to have no expectations at all.

Trailers have spoiled us by automatically creating expectations and theories minutes after we get a sneak peek, and it creates absurdly high expectations. “WandaVision” was a very fun and different approach to the Marvel world, but because certain expectations were not met, fans tore it to shreds as soon as the finale aired.

It is perfectly OK to watch a movie and feel nothing afterward. You didn’t hate it, you didn’t love it, you just get up from your seat and forget about it by the time you get home. It is important to never put yourself above a movie or a filmmaker because at the end of the day, they are the ones actually doing it, while the rest of us tear a part the movies they make by making strange food metaphors centered around chips.

Featured Illustration By J. Robynn Aviles