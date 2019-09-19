North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

It won’t happen, but Kavanaugh needs to be impeached

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

It won’t happen, but Kavanaugh needs to be impeached

It won’t happen, but Kavanaugh needs to be impeached
September 19
18:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

After a new, previously unreported allegation of sexual misconduct which alleges that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh pulled his pants down and pushed his penis into the hand of a female student was revealed in a recent New York Times article, it seems that the best course of action should be his impeachment from the Supreme Court of the United States.

These new allegations come after his contentious confirmation hearings last year which saw Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify that the justice “groped her and pinned her on a bed,” according to the NYT and after Deborah Ramirez says that Kavanaugh thrust his penis at her, causing her to touch it when she swatted it away. 

While it will never happen with the way power is currently concentrated in Congress, Kavanaugh does not deserve his seat on the Supreme Court and should be impeached. He does not deserve a lifetime appointment that comes with a $255,300 salary, according to CNBC. 

With Kavanaugh on the bench, he poisons the integrity of the Supreme Court — which seems to be slowly slipping following his politically charged confirmation hearing, their decisions on the detainment of non-citizens and partisan gerrymandering and the stalling of Merrick Garland’s appointment by Mitch McConnell.

“In the last, really 30 years, starting with Justice O’Connor and continuing with Justice Kennedy, there has been a person who found the center or people couldn’t predict in that sort of way,” Justice Elena Kagan said in October of 2018. “That enabled the court to look as though it was not owned by one side or another and was indeed impartial and neutral and fair. It’s not so clear going forward. That sort of middle position, you know, it’s not so clear whether we’ll have it.”

In agreement with Kagan, the legitimacy of the Supreme Court is suffering with Kavanaugh on the bench after a confirmation hearing that seems now to be little more than a sham as it was revealed the FBI and senators did not even investigate these new allegations after being notified by a witness, Max Stier. 

Impeachment of federal judges is not something that happens often as only 15 judges — which includes one Supreme Court justice in Samuel Chase in 1803 – have been impeached, according to the Federal Judicial Center.

This editorial board does not expect Kavanaugh to be impeached. 

He should be, but he won’t be. 

The Republicans led by McConnell currently control the Senate and they will not let Kavanaugh go, even though he could be replaced with a justice just as conservative but not as disgusting as him. 

The conservative bloc of the Court is not in any danger if Kavanaugh is impeached because McConnell has worked hard to fill federal court vacancies with conservative judges at a “breakneck pace,” according to Frontline. 

Though it will not happen, some presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Julián Castro have called for his impeachment, according to NPR. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is set to file an impeachment resolution calling for an impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh, according to CBS. 

In agreement with these candidates and Pressley, the Supreme Court as an institution and the women who have come forward with these allegations deserve better than to have him stay on the Court. It is a disgrace that a man who pulled out his penis and touched women with it at college parties is now sitting on our highest court, setting precedent that will likely stand for years to come, all while accepting a $255,300 salary. 

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon

Tags
Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordconfirmationcongresscourteditorialfederaljudgeRepublican PartySupreme Courttrump
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Social Media

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
19th September, 2019 Edition

19th September, 2019 Edition

NT Daily TV

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Read the Arts & Life story from this week’s front page below:Nonprofit pairs pediatric patients with companies fo… https://t.co/1qH8ZTcjLE

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Follow Rachael and watch this thread for updates! https://t.co/JeRI0Lo8qe

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Presenting our latest digital front page! All stories will be available online at https://t.co/92th3pVBNN. https://t.co/gP1HYDZawS

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Troyal__: Read about me in @ntdaily by @shakala_dorsey https://t.co/enAAryvhmb

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Changes to bus routes and late buses among issues creating confusion with students https://t.co/ojC4GJoP7G

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.