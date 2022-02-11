‘Jackass Forever’ proves why some formulas will never fail

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. This is a motto the members of “Jackass” must live by because a majority of the time they have their hands full breaking literally everything else.

When “Jackass Forever” was delayed back in late 2021, I was absolutely devastated. These movies have always held a special place in my heart because like most people, I watched them when I was way too young and it felt like I was breaking some sort of law. I am thrilled to inform everyone “Jackass Forever” is already the greatest gift this year has given us.

Given the constant sadness and despair the internet causes on a daily basis, it is also the movie everyone needs right now.

Johnny Knoxville and company are back and better than ever. If you thought the stunts and stupidity the gang put themselves through was bad before, try watching them do it while they are clearly past their stuntmen expiration dates. You feel their pain just a little bit more in this one.

To lessen the blow for our returning crew, new members are catapulted into the spotlight, sometimes literally. Rachel Wolfson and Zach Holmes were my two favorites from the new cast, but I was also a huge fan of Sean “Poopies” McInerney for reasons I should not have to elaborate on. Seeing everyone back together again, while also seeing them bond with the new cast, shows me “Jackass Forever” can do the reboot-sequel better than most big-budget movies.

This would be the part of the review where I breakdown some of my favorite plot elements, but this movie switches a plot for poop jokes and a lot of pain infliction. You won’t find any complaints from me here. Each prank gets bigger than the last. After the second or third prank, you start to question how they are going to keep raising the bar.

Seeing Knoxville go toe-to-toe with a bull once again was truly nostalgic, but nostalgia is met with genuine concern after he is flipped three or four times before knocking himself unconscious all while his friends laugh hysterically in his face. I can’t even begin to dissect the psychology behind why viewers find this so funny, but thinking too much about a “Jackass” movie takes all the fun out of it.

Round up a bunch of your friends and go have the time of your life. There is no better bonding experience than watching these people hurt themselves solely for our entertainment. If you want to talk about going through a roller coaster of emotions, look no further than this film. Yes, you will cry with laughter.

What genuinely caught me off guard was the credits, where old footage was stitched with new footage, showing us how the crew has aged over the years. Once the movie wrapped up, there was a heartfelt “Ryan Dunn Forever” tribute for the late and great Ryan Dunn.

This film has definitely killed my desire to be shot out of a ginormous canon, but I guess you can’t win them all. They could make a “Jackass” movie every year for the next century and I would show up to every single one of them. I will never get tired of seeing Knoxville’s beautiful face welcoming me to almost two hours of pure chaos and I am glad everyone is supporting this film as much as they can.

While award season is starting to heat up and everyone is beginning to talk about what movie should win Best Picture at The Oscars, I will be sitting comfortably at home rooting for “Jackass Forever” from the sidelines.

Jaden’s final rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles