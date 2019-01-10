Jalen Guyton first to declare for Draft from North Texas

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Guyton decided to forgo his senior year with North Texas to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. The Allen, TX native was a four-star prospect and was ranked the 30th wide receiver on ESPN’s Top 300 list.

Coming out of high school, Guyton attended Trinity Valley Community College, where he caught 45 passes for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. Guyton was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Scout and Rivals after his first season.

In 2017, Guyton made his Mean Green debut with a team-high four catches for 63 yards on September 9 in a 54-32 loss against Southern Methodist. He was also named Conference USA co-Newcomer of the Year and was a second team all-conference selection. Guyton would cap his first season with North Texas with 49 receptions and 775 receiving yards along with nine touchdowns, averaging 15.8 yards per catch.

Prior to the 2018 season, Guyton was selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team. During the season, he was one of three Mean Green wideouts placed on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

“While I love this school more than anything else in the world I have decided to move on to pursue my NFL dream,” Guyton said in a recent tweet. “I would like to thank Mean Green nation for all of the love and support they have given over these past two years.”

Guyton would finish his final season with North Texas with 54 receptions, 805 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 14.9 yards per catch. He totaled four receptions, 103 yards and a touchdown in his last college football game with North Texas against Utah State in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

“This journey has been quite a ride and through it all the Mean Green family has been nothing but supportive,” Guyton continued to say in his tweet. “I do not fear the unknown, I will meet my new challenges head-on and I will succeed. It’s been a pleasure working with all of you, I will not forget those of you soon.”