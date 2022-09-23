Ja’Mori Maclin brings family legacy to North Texas

From the time he received his first offer to play collegiate football as a high school sophomore, redshirt freshman receiver Ja’Mori Maclin knew he could find success on the football field.

“Football saved my life,” Ja’Mori said. “I got more into it growing up. Going through high school, getting offers and stuff like that — I knew that I could take it to a different level.”

By the time he graduated high school, Ja’Mori had offers from at least 7 schools. Ultimately, he chose to follow in his family’s footsteps and attend the University of Missouri.

“My cousin went there — he was a legend there, so I always had my eyes on [Missouri],” Ja’Mori said. “Once that offer came I was like ‘Ok, I’m committed.’”

Ja’Mori’s cousin Jeremy played two seasons for the Tigers in 2007-08 and was chosen as a Consensus All-American wide receiver and as an all-purpose player both years. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. Jeremy finished his NFL career with 6,835 yards, 49 touchdowns and a 2014 Pro Bowl selection.

Family-related issues played a role in Ja’Mori’s struggles at Missouri. The deaths of family members and the distance between campus and his hometown of Kirkwood, Mo. were difficult for the freshman to handle. Ja’Mori said he was “not wanting to live life anymore.”

“Being away from family, it was tough for me mentally to do that,” Ja’Mori said. “I felt a little pressure of living up to the Maclin name. Having my cousin Jeremy helped me push through a lot of that stuff — I’m grateful to have him.”

Ja’Mori also suffered a fractured forearm that caused him to miss the first four weeks of the 2021 season. On Oct. 20, 2021, Ja’Mori entered the transfer portal following one catch for five yards during his two years with the Tigers.

“Coming out of the [transfer] portal, honestly I didn’t know if I wanted to play football again,” Ja’Mori said. “[Jeremy] asked me questions like ‘Do you want to play football?’ and I was like ‘I don’t know.’”

Because Ja’Mori entered the portal mid-season, not many FBS teams were actively recruiting him. Ja’Mori, wanting to stay in Division I, took the offer from the biggest school that gave him one. The decision landed the Missouri native at North Texas.

“I feel more loved here from my teammates and coaches,” Ja’Mori said. “From the day I came in, they all made me feel welcome.”

Ja’Mori and his new teammate, junior quarterback Austin Aune, have played four games together this season. The pair have connected six times for 158 yards.

“Very quick, great hands — he’s definitely another guy that’s tough to cover,” Aune said. “He’s great at finding windows — he’s great at diving through defenders. He’s another guy that’s a speed guy for us — another guy we can get on the field, fresh legs.”

Ja’Mori had his best statistical game against Texas Southern 0n Sept. 10. He finished the day with three catches for 80 yards and caught the first touchdown in his college career.

“It’s a blessing to be able to go out there and score a touchdown and have 80 yards and stuff like that, but I always feel I can do better,” Ja’Mori said. “That’s the best feeling — celebrating those accomplishments with my teammates.”

One of those teammates, junior receiver Roderic Burns, said he expects big things from Ja’Mori for the rest of the season.

“We knew he’d be able to make plays as soon as he got here,” Burns said. “I respect [Ja’Mori] and I love him. He’s going to continue to make plays down the field for us.”

Ja’Mori is committed to “do what I can do whenever I touch the field” to help the Mean Green win. Citing the team’s good chemistry and his confidence in himself, Ja’Mori looks to take North Texas and his football career to the highest heights.

“Of course, I want to go to the NFL and take care of my family and stuff like that, but I want to go to the Hall of Fame,” Ja’Mori said. “That’s how I come out here every day — I feel like I’m the best receiver in college football.”

Image Credit: Zach Del Bello/UNT Athletics