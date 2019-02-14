North Texas Daily

Jason Cole withdraws from council race, local attorney enters

February 14
00:52 2019
Denton businessman Jason Cole, 51, who was a candidate for the Denton City Council District 3 seat, withdrew from the race Tuesday night, citing a potential conflict of interest if he had been elected to the seat.

Cole said city council’s advancement of two large housing developments southwest of Denton – Hunter Ranch and Cole Ranch – would require him to recuse himself from matters relating to either because of his ownership of Cole Ranch.

“I wouldn’t be able to vote, I’d have to recuse myself on all the negotiations and votes pertaining to those two developments,” Cole said. “District 3 wouldn’t have a say in that whole debate and negotiations with developers and that just didn’t sit well with me if they didn’t have a voice in that debate.”

Jesse Davis

The two planned developments projects more than 15,000 homes to be added over the combined 6,000 acres, along with an additional 5,100 apartment units.

Jesse Davis, an attorney with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office and chairman of the city’s Board of Ethics, entered the race for Denton City Council District 3 after filing Tuesday night.

Davis has served as chairman of the city’s Board of Ethics since being elected to the position last July. Davis also serves as chairman of North Texas Metroplex Children’s Choirs, a non-profit choral music organization that teaches children leadership values, and is the president of the Denton Evening Rotary Club.

Featured Image: Denton businessman Jason Cole. Courtesy Facebook. 

