Jewelry store on Denton Square robbed at gunpoint
An investigation is underway after First People’s Jewelers on the downtown Denton Square was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
The suspect, an approximately 5-foot-11-inch black male, entered the store and pointed a handgun at employees asking for cash, police said. After the employees complied, the suspect removed jewelry from several cabinets and then left on foot. About $800 and an unknown amount of jewelry were taken, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Shane Kizer.
Police responded to a silent alarm call from First People’s Jewelers at 10:20 a.m., just 20 minutes after the store opened for the day.
It is unknown if the suspect fled by vehicle after leaving the store or if anyone else was involved.
