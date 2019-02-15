Joel Filani marks fourth coach to leave North Texas in offseason

North Texas outside receiver coach Joel Filani has disembarked from the Mean Green and accepted the same job position with his alma mater – Texas Tech. This is nothing new for North Texas, its former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell left for a separate Power 5 school in Southern California.

Filani started off his career with Boise State as an offensive graduate assistant from 2013-2014. He was hired to Washington State for a year and was entrusted with the duty of offensive quality control. Then, Filani accepted a job as the outside wide receivers coach under head coach Seth Littrell at North Texas.

Filani made an impact on North Texas’ wide receiving core in his final season with North Texas in 2018. Senior wide receiver Rico Bussey had a career year in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,017), touchdowns (12) and yards per reception (15). Bussey was also selected to the first team All-Conference USA and ranked seventh in the nation in touchdown catches (7). Bussey, in concert with former Mean Green wideout Jalen Guyton and senior receiver Michael Lawrence, was selected to the Biletnikoff Watch List in the 2018 season.

Filani is the latest coach to join the Red Raiders coaching staff. He’ll be replacing Jovon Bouknight, who moved on to Oregon two months ago. According to a tweet published by 247Sports Filani’s new contract with be two years long Texas Tech with an annual salary of $240,000 per year and a $25,000 buyout if Filani leaves before the end of the 2020 season. Filani will be joining the school where he was a two-time All-Big 12 receiver when he played from 2003-2006.

Texas Tech officially announced Filani as their new outside receivers coach in a tweet on Wednesday. The North Texas Athletics Department has yet to release an official announcement or statement regarding the departure of Filani.

Featured Image: Former Mean Green outside wide receiver coach Joel Filani. Courtesy Mean Green Sports.