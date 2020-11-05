John Cornyn, Michael Burgess reelected in U.S. Congressional races

Senator John Cornyn reelected to U.S. Senate

Incumbent senator John Cornyn (R) wins the race for the Texas Congressional Senate with 55.92 percent of the vote in an election with 411,902 total votes.

“It is the honor of my life to serve Texas in the U.S. Senate,” Cornyn said in a tweet. “Inspired by your trust and your patriotism, I will continue to be a strong voice for our values in Washington. Thank you, Texas!”

Cornyn assumed his current position in December 2002. He served as the Senate Majority Whip from 2013 to 2019. Prior to his current office, Cornyn served as a Bexar County district court judge from 1984 to 1990. He also served on the Texas Supreme Court from 1990 to 1997, then as the Texas Attorney General from 1999 until 2002.

His platform involves strengthening law enforcement, securing the southern border, increasing economic activity and lowering healthcare costs.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports Republicans have taken 47 seats, while Democrats have taken 42. Two seats belong to independents. Prior to the election, the Republican party held a majority in the U.S. Senate with 53 Republican seats, 45 Democrat seats and two independent seats.

Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar (D) received 41.37 percent of the vote. Hegar was the Democratic candidate in 2018 for Texas’ Congressional District 31 in the U.S. House of Representatives but lost. Prior to her initial run for a seat in the House, she served in the Air Force from 1999 to 2011.

Hegar’s campaign ran on immigration reform, supporting women’s reproductive rights, assisting small businesses, lowering health care costs and criminal justice reform.

“I’m so proud and incredibly grateful for all of your support,” Hegar said in a tweet. “Together, we’ve worked so hard, and overcome so much, shattering expectations along the way. We’ve built a powerful grassroots movement from the ground up, and I know our fight here in Texas is far from over.”

Kerry McKennon (Lib) received 2.07 percent of the vote. He was previously a candidate for the Texas State Senate in a special election in 2014 for District 28, for the Texas House of Representatives for District 88 in 2014 and for the Lieutenant Governor in Texas in 2018.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported my campaign,” McKennon said in a tweet. “With your help we keep spreading the word that there is another option. #YouAreThePower.”

David Collins (Green) received 0.64 percent of the vote while Ricardo Turullols-Bonilla received 0.01 percent.

U.S. House District 26

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports no party has taken the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives seats. Democrats have 192 seats at a loss of five seats, while Republicans have 185 seats at a loss of five seats as well.

Incumbent Michael Burgess (R) won Congressional District 26, which encompasses portions of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, with 59.48 percent of 346,337 total votes. Candidates Carol Iannuzzi (D) received 38.43 percent and Mark Boler (Lib) received 2.08 percent.

Burgess was initially elected to office in 2002 and started his first term January 2003. Prior to his political career, Burgess practiced medicine for over 20 years. His platform includes reducing the size of the federal government, fundamental tax reform, emphasizing local control over education, and building and maintaining a strong transportation infrastructure.

U.S. House District 24

Beth Van Duyne (R) leads Congressional District 24 with 48.8 percent of the vote in a close race against Candace Valenzeula (D), who has 47.5 percent. Darren Hamilton (Lib) has 1.6 percent, Steve Kuzmich (Green) has 1.2 percent and Mark Bauer (Ind) has 0.8 percent. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Associated Press has not called the race.

From 2004 to 2010, Van Dyke was a member of the Irving City Council. From 2011 to 2017, she served as mayor of Irving. In 2017, she joined the Trump Administration as a regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Her campaign ran on lowering healthcare costs, securing the southern border, passing an infrastructure bill and empowering growth for American families.

In 2017, Valenzuela assumed office as a member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District Board of Trustees At-large. However, she left office in 2019 to focus on her congressional campaign. Other professional experiences include her work with special needs-students and being a youth mentor and tutor.

Her platform includes demanding police accountability, defending a woman’s right to choose, preventing gun violence, addressing income inequality and making healthcare accessible for everyone. Valenzuela is also running on relatability with her constituents as a Black Latina.

Early Wednesday morning, Duyne’s campaign assumed victory ahead of the official election results via Twitter.

Valenzuela’s campaign released the following statement: “Beth Van Duyne’s declaration of victory is premature and irresponsible. We have seen unprecedented turnout and thousands of votes are still being counted. Our campaign is committed to a full and complete count of all ballots so that every vote is counted and every voice is heard.”

U.S. House District 22

Troy Nehls (R) took District 22 with 51.7 percent of the vote in an election against Sri Kulkarni (D) and Joseph LeBlanc (Lib). Kulkarni received 44.4 percent and LeBlanc received 3.9 percent of the vote.

Nehls is currently the Fort Bend County Sheriff and has been since 2012. Before his run as sheriff, Nehls served in the Army Reserve for 21 years. His platform emphasizes economic reparations from COVID-19, protecting the Texas energy industry and jobs, advocating mental health awareness and reforming the criminal justice system.

“WE WON [sic],” Nehls said in a tweet alongside a picture of the election results. “Thank all y’all. This was truly a great win. I look forward to representing our district in Congress and keeping my promise to be OUR voice.”

U.S. House District 21

Incumbent Chip Roy (R) won Congressional District 21 with 51.2 percent of the vote. Wendy Davis (D) received 45.2 percent, Arthur DiBianca (Lib) received1.9 percent and Tommy Wakely (Green) received 0.8 percent.

Roy assumed office in 2019 and previously served as chief-of-staff to Senator Ted Cruz (R) and senior advisor to Texas Governor Rick Perry (R). According to Ballotpedia, Cruz and Perry endorsed his candidacy and so did conservative groups Club for Growth, House Freedom Fund and Senate Conservatives Fund.

Roy’s platform includes fiscal sanity and a balanced budget, designing an immigration system based on American values, healthcare freedom and strengthening the military.

Courtesy Hannah Mckay