‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is the peak of action

The highly anticipated finale in the hit action franchise “John Wick” released in theatres on March 24. The star-studded film features Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Donnie Yen (Caine), Shamier Anderson (Tracker), Ian McShane (Winston), Rina Sawayama (Akira) and Bill Skarsgård (the Marquis). The film is directed by Chad Stahelski, who previously directed the franchise’s past three entries.

“Chapter 4” picks up shortly after the last entry, with John on the run after the infamous High Table put a large bounty on his head for betraying the sacred rules and killing an elder. The Marquis is a member of the High Table tasked to eliminate Wick and all his allies using hired assassins. In the exaggerated world of the “John Wick” films, assassins have a role in every aspect of society with the High Table representing an overseeing council to keep everyone in check.

Although the runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 49 minutes, the risk for a slow pace is avoided with the highly engaging action and characters. It’s essentially one long action sequence broken up with brief pauses to further the plot.

For an action-heavy film like “John Wick,” the story is supplemental to the amazingly shot and performed fight scenes throughout. Reeves performed many of his own stunts, which adds to the believability of Wick’s prowess. He’s punched, kicked, stabbed and shot countless times — to the point where superhuman powers must be in effect.

A noteworthy scene comes at the film’s climax, where John must fight waves of goons atop a 200-step plus staircase. Once he finally kills them all and reaches the top, he’s quickly pushed down and stumbles all the way to the bottom in a hilarious fashion.

The movie’s humor is more natural and occurs sparingly, compared to the average Marvel hit or other similar blockbusters. McShane’s role as Winston brings a much-needed sense of brevity and wit to every scene he enters. The late Lance Riddick as Charon makes a memorable appearance in the film’s beginning sequence.

Reeves has long perfected his role as John Wick at this point in the franchise, favoring physicality over dialogue. Most of his lines can be summed up with “Yeah,” becoming a synonymous phrase for the character.

Important new characters introduced in the film consist of Yen’s Caine, Sawayama’s Akira and Anderson’s Mr. Nobody. Caine is a blind assassin from Wick’s past, who’s sent in by the Marquis to hunt him down in exchange for sparing his daughter’s life. Some of the film’s best action scenes include Caine due to his unorthodox way of fighting — akin to Daredevil.

Mr. Nobody is the mysterious third party, after John Wick for seemingly nothing more than the high bounty and fame. He’s accompanied by his attack dog, maintaining the iconic canine element found in the previous films.

Sawayama’s Akira is the daughter of the Osaka Continental’s owner Shimazu, who’s another friend of Wick’s from the past. She distrusts him for bringing the full might of the high table to their doors but manages to hold her own against them in an epic fight sequence.

There are so many other characters throughout the film, but the focus remains on John Wick and his unrelenting mission of revenge and survival.

The cinematography remains even stronger than ever in this entry, with a unique action sequence filmed from a top-down view like a videogame. This is backed up by a memorable soundtrack bringing immense energy to almost every scene. Techno-dubstep used throughout has become iconic music for the franchise.

A showcase of this appears in a high-octane chase scene with John and a mob boss named Killa, who killed someone very close to him. They run through a nightclub with an encompassing crowd and artificial waterfalls all around.

John beats on Killa through the crowd of people to the sound of booming music and bright neon lights. It ends in Killa being pushed over to his death after a long pursuit and fight with John.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” surpasses all the other films in the series in terms of action, characters, visuals and even story. The action scenes all stand out as particularly mesmerizing and engaging to watch at every point. Additional new characters introduced not only fit well into the story but offer some nice room for exploration going forward.

Reeves is perfect as John Wick and this film concludes his story in an emotionally satisfying and perfect way.

Joaquin’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Image Actor Keanu Reeves speaks to the audience after the “John Wick: Chapter 4” world premiere on March 13, 2023. Madeleine Moore