Junior linebacker KD Davis earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

Following a 57-31 win against Houston Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 5, junior linebacker KD Davis was awarded Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.

Davis led the defense with nine tackles (seven solo), two quarterback hurries, one sack and a tackle for loss. The Mean Green defense allowed 89 yards rushing on the night under defensive coordinator Clint Bowen’s return, where he served in the same position in 2011.

The other two C-USA players of the week include Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells as Offensive Player of the Week and freshman place-kicker Matt Quinn as the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Featured Image: Junior linebacker KD Davis attempts to tackle Houston Baptist player on Sept. 5, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas