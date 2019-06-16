Jupiter House revamp brings new interior, menu items

After almost two years post-fire, the coffee shop Jupiter House reopened for business in May and is operating with a newly remodeled interior, an additional kitchen and new staff members.

Due to smoke and soot damage from a neighboring fire in the winter of 2017, Jupiter House had to temporarily shut its doors.

“I was really devastated,” said Denton resident and Texas State graduate Christa Trevino. “You have all these memories, you remember what it looked like, you remember what it was like to be there. To know that it was gone was really upsetting.”

Before its closing, Trevino was a regular at Jupiter House along with her sister. They were skeptical at first to hear about the remodeling. But after today, they said they will continue to return for their morning coffee visits.

The coffee shop was originally announced to reopen its doors in January, but owners Amy and Joey Hawkins pushed the date back to the spring to fully redesign and maximize the business’ potential for growth.

A graduate design class at the University of North Texas created a total of 38 presentations of what the new shop should look like, each presentation 10 minutes long, Joey Hawkins said.

The remodeling was extensive due to damage from the fire, so the owners had to strip down its insides and start over. Flooring, lighting, furniture and artwork were either replaced due to damage or to match the business’ new aesthetic.

The shop’s new interior was updated with bright red furniture, retro-style black and white flooring and high-rise tables and chairs to fit the business’ new aesthetic. The addition of a second floor also brought new architecture to the building.

The Hawkins said they believe that the new look is everything they have dreamed of and more.

“It’s so bright in here an

d so vibrant,” said Jupiter House barista, Mason Carir. “I think the exposed brick and the upstairs area is really cool.”

The cafe’s new design shows off personality with attention paid to the details. Concert posters and ticket stubs line the walls and the bar is made from old bowling lanes.

While the interior is designed to attract new customers, the menu is also curated to turn its first-timers into regulars. Classics like coffee, espresso, smoothies and shakes remain on the menu, and the Hawkins added baked goods from their previous restaurant, Royal’s Bagels and Deli, to the menu.

“I’ve tried the cinnamon rolls, they’re incredible,” said Vanessa Aguilar, a Denton resident and St. Edward’s University student. “The best cinnamon rolls I’ve ever had and they’re made fresh here, which is a plus.”

Most of the shop’s staff are new hires that are eager to be on the team.

“I’m so glad to be a part of this,” said Carir. “There’s been a big hole in the square for so long, but now it’s this building with big, bright lights and great smells coming out. It’s been very, very busy but so much fun.”

Featured Image: Jupiter House Coffee Shop located on the Denton, Texas square on June 14, 2019. Photo by Sophie Moncaleano