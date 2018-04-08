Kee reaches 800 wins as softball sweeps weekend series

After a commanding win against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, North Texas concluded their three game road series Sunday with a double-header ending in with 9-0 then 7-4 wins on the road.

Not only was it a weekend of wins for the Mean Green, but it was historic evening for head coach Tracey Kee, who clinched her 800th career win, making her one of 32 actives coaches to do so.

“I think that’s attributed to all of the great student-athletes that I’ve coached over the years,” Kee said. “Without them, 800 wouldn’t be possible, I’m just grateful to have the job that I do, the career that I do and to be able to make an impact on people.”

Those players who Kee leads on daily bases continued their dominance in game one of the doubleheader, holding Mississippi Valley scoreless for the second consecutive game.

North Texas 9, Mississippi Valley State 0

As frigid temperatures made their way across the area, the only thing that was hot for the Mean Green early on was freshman Maria Priest’s pitching. The freshman pitched a complete game allowing only two hits out of 21 opposing at bats for the entire game.

“I really focused on working on my pitches and hitting my spots,” Priest said. “I thought I did a nice job keeping the hitters off balance for the most part and letting my defense work behind me.”

During the fourth inning, North Texas snapped out their slump and the bats started heating up.

Sophomore outfielder Hanna Rebar delivered a triple to start it, putting her in scoring position. On the ensuing at bat, junior outfielder Hannah Gerecke doubled and brought in Rebar, giving the Mean Green a two-run lead.

After back-to-back three run inning in the fifth and sixth, the Mean Green went up nine and never looked back.

“Anytime you can get a shut out you can’t complain about your team pitching,” Kee Said. “It took the offense a bit to get going but once they got their timing, and second look I felt like they did a much better job.”

North Texas 7, Mississippi Valley 4

While game one was a breeze for the Mean Green, game two forced them to something they had not done all season, rally back after trailing for five innings.

Down 2-0 entering the second inning, sophomore Lindsay Gregory stepped to the plate and put North Texas on the board with a solo homer to left field. Three innings later, trailing 4-1, with runners on the corner, Gregory hit a triple to bring in two more runs.

North Texas eventually went on to score four more runs in the sixth and sealed the win and the sweep of the weekend series.

“It was really good weekend for us as far as getting everything up and going and finding a way to win those game,” Gregory said.

Up Next: North Texas returns home face Houston Baptist on Wednesday April 11 at 6 p.m.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore Lindsay Gregory (2) swings at the ball. , Sunday, February, 25, 2018, UNT in Denton, Texas. Jake King