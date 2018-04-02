North Texas Daily

Keep your pranks clean on April Fool’s Day and forever

April 02
19:57 2018
Yesterday was April Fool’s Day, and what better way to celebrate this holiday of mysterious origin than by pissing off those around you, mocking marginalized groups and having the social awareness of a 5 year-old.

If you haven’t already, I beseech you not to be problematic with your April Fool’s Day pranks this year and beyond, because believe it or not, your actions have consequences. People have feelings, and most importantly, some things cannot be joked about.

Don’t pretend to come out as LBGTQ, don’t fake a terminal illness, don’t fake break up with someone or ask someone out and don’t fake a pregnancy. This list isn’t finite, but you see a recurring theme: do not joke about things that might have real, life-altering outcomes if they were taken seriously.

There is a whole genre of YouTubers now that explicitly make extreme prank videos, such as YouTuber Sam Pepper’s infamous “Killing Best Friend Prank,” which is even more distressing than it sounds.

What is to be gained from pulling dangerous, agonizing pranks on your friends? Isn’t friendship about supporting each other, respecting each other and having fun? When did it become funny to be a jerk and potentially traumatize people?

And furthermore, pranks that rely on straight up lies (“I’m pregnant,” “I’m dying,” etc.) are just lazy and tiresome at this point. Can you come up with something else?

My stance on pranks in general is that they are unnecessary and mean. So I took the liberty to come up with some non-harmful, fun-loving April Fool’s pranks that won’t end up with you getting blocked on social media.

Harmless wholesome pranks:

When they aren’t looking, replace a friend’s drink with a different drink that looks similar. They’ll do that classic thing where they freak out for a second because it tastes different.

Fake turds are fun for the whole family. Place it somewhere it definitely shouldn’t be, like a bathtub or a kitchen pantry.

Whatever song, phrase or video was last stuck in your prankee’s head, subtly play or sing it whenever you’re in their presence so it gets stuck in their head again, but they can’t place how. This one’s kind of a slow burn. My suggestion is the video of the kid yodeling in Walmart.

Overall, be perceptive and considerate of who you’re pranking. If you think someone will be greatly upset by a prank, maybe don’t do it. I feel like I shouldn’t have to say that.

Treat others how you want to be treated. I know I don’t want to be slapped in the face with shaving cream while I’m asleep, so you probably won’t find me crouched in the corner of your bedroom with a can of Gillette. You’re welcome.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon

